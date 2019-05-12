Sports Roundup May 12

Beaver Meadow’s Ryan MacLellan was amoung the players who got to hoist the President’s Cup in Halifax, as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies shut out the Mooseheads 4-0 to win the final in six games.

Timo Meier scored twice and set up one of Logan Couture’s two goals with a hard hit, sending the San Jose Sharks to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference final. This series is a matchup between two franchises seeking their first championships after years of playoff disappointments.

World Hockey Championship

At Kosice Slovakia

Denmark 5 France 4 (SO)

Germany 3 Britain 1

Finland 4 Slovakia 2

At Bratislava Slovakia

Switzerland 9 Italy 0

Latvia 5 Austria 2

Czech Republic 7 Norway 2

Marcus Stroman wasn’t pleased to see manager Charlie Montoyo heading to the mound in a 7-2 loss to the White Sox at Rogers Centre. Stroman pitched into the seventh inning and only gave up three earned runs. But his performance was marred by a lack of run support and he left the field frustrated with the decision to pull him.

Pitcher Edwin Jackson has been acquired by the Blue Jays from Oakland for cash. Toronto grabbed the 16-year veteran from Oakland because it currently has four starting pitchers on the injured list. He would set a record by pitching for 14 major league teams when he makes his Blue Jays debut.

MLB

American League

Boston 9 Seattle 5

Chicago White Sox 7 Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 7 Baltimore 2

Oakland 3 Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 7 Kansas City 0

Detroit 5 Minnesota 3 (1st game)

Minnesota 8 Detroit 3 (2nd game)

Houston 11 Texas 4

National League

Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 1 (15 innings)

N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 1

Atlanta 6 Arizona 4

San Diego 4 Colorado 3

Cincinnati 5 San Francisco 4

Washington 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Philadelphia 7 Kansas City 0

Brad Keselowski has raced to his third NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, holding off a charging pack in overtime to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway. Keselowski took the lead from Alex Bowman with seven laps to go to add to his victories this season at Atlanta and Martinsville.

MLS

Cincinnati 2 Montreal 1

New York 3 FC Dallas 1

Philadelphia 2 Toronto FC 1

New York City FC 2 LA Galaxy 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Columbus 0

New England 3 San Jose 1

Chicago 2 Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 2

Seattle 1 Houston 0