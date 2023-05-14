Sports Roundup – May 14

For the second time in the N-H-L playoffs, the Seattle Kraken are headed for a Game 7 showdown. Jordan Eberle scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves as the Kraken defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 6-3. The Edmonton Oilers hope to force a Game 7 in their playoff series tonight when they host the Vegas Golden Knights, who lead that best-of-seven 3-2.

The 23-and-16 Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to sweep the National League-leading Atlanta Braves on Sunday after beating the visitors 5-2 on Saturday. Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the 7th inning and finished 2-for-4 with two R-B-Is for Toronto. The Jays’ Kevin Kiermaier had 3 hits and scored twice, and Whit Merrifield had three stolen bases

Evander scored twice and Franck Boli netted a single as the Portland Timbers defeated the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in Major League Soccer action on Saturday night. Elsewhere,C-F Montreal got second-half goals from Lassi Lappalainen and Chinonso Offor to defeat F-C Toronto 2-0 at sold-out Saputo Stadium in Montreal.

History was made in Toronto and the W-N-B-A on Saturday. Kahleah Cooper had 18 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Chicago Sky to an 82-74 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the first-ever W-N-B-A game played in Canada. Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ontario had 3 points and 2 rebounds in 12 minutes for the Lynx.

Toronto could be a potential landing spot for a W-N-B-A expansion. Minnesota Lynx guard Tiffany Mitchell thinks Toronto would be suited for it. Scotiabank Arena had a sold-out crowd of 19-thousand, 800 people for the W-N-B-A’s first-ever game in Canada.

The Phoenix Suns fired coach Monty Williams, 2 years after reaching the N-B-A Finals and a year after he was the overwhelming choice as the coach of the year. Two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the decision. Williams had great success in his four regular seasons in Phoenix, winning 63 per cent of his games.

There were no N-B-A playoff games on Saturday, but there was plenty of talk about Sunday’s Game 7 showdown between the Boston Celtics and visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The winner of the game at Boston’s T-D Garden will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Miami Heat, who eliminated the New York Knicks in six games.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Seattle 6 Dallas 3 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

Switzerland 7 Slovenia 0

Kazakhstan 4 Norway 3 (SO)

Slovakia 2 Latvia 1

France 2 Austria 1

Denmark 3 Hungary 1

Finland 4 Germany 3

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Toronto 5 Atlanta 2

Minnesota 11 Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 4 Boston 3

American League

N.Y. Yankees 9 Tampa Bay 8

Seattle 5 Detroit 0

Texas 5 Oakland 0

Baltimore 2 Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 4 Kansas City 3

Cleveland 8 L.A. Angels 6

Chicago White Sox 3 Houston 1

National League

Cincinnati 6 Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 2

Philadelphia 7 Colorado 4

Arizona 7 San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets at Washington, suspended

MLS

CF Montreal 2 Toronto 0

Portland 3 Vancouver 1

Chicago 1 Saint Louis City 0

Charlotte FC 3 Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2 Columbus 2

Nashville 1 D.C. United 1

Miami 2 New England 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 New York City 0

FC Dallas 1 Austin FC 0

Seattle 1 Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 2 Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC 3 Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

Slovakia vs. Canada, 5:20 a.m.

United States vs. Hungary, 5:20 a.m.

France vs. Denmark, 9:20 a.m.

Norway vs. Switzerland, 9:20 a.m.

Sweden vs. Austria, 1:20 p.m.

Czechia vs. Kazakhstan, 1:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Philadelphia at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Atlanta (McHugh 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Boston (Kluber 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

American League

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Detroit (Wentz 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

MLS

San Jose at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.