Sports Roundup – May 14

Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat Calgary 4-2 to force a Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The Stars blew an early two-goal lead before going ahead to stay. The series goes back to Calgary for the deciding game Sunday night.
Carter Verhaeghe scored 2:46 into overtime to send the Florida Panthers to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1996 with a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. The Panthers will have home-ice advantage for their next series against either the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning or the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Rangers will host a Game 7 after a fluke goal put them ahead in a 5-3 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Chris Kreider took a shot that glanced off the glove of Louis Domingue, popped over the netminder’s head and across the goal line with 1:20 remaining. The Penguins were without captain Sidney Crosby because of an upper-body injury suffered in Game 5.
Brandon Lowe tripled twice and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning of the Rays’ 5-2 downing of the Blue Jays. Lowe’s R-B-I triple capped a three-run eighth as the Rays sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss and eighth in 10 games.
In the N-B-A playoffs, the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 in Game 6 of their second-round series to reach the Western Conference finals. Klay Thompson poured in 30 points in the win. The Dubs will play the winner of the Dallas-Phoenix series, which will conclude in Game 7 on Sunday.
The Boston Celtics forced a seventh game in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal series with a 108-95 win at Milwaukee. Jayson Tatum furnished 46 points for the Celtics in a scoring duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.
Friday’s Games
NHL Playoffs – First Round
N.Y. Rangers 5 Pittsburgh 3 (Series tied 3-3)
Florida 4 Washington 3 (OT) (Florida wins series 4-2)
Dallas 4 Calgary 2 (Series tied 3-3)
World Hockey Championship at Helsinki
Canada 5 Germany 3
Slovakia 4 France 2
at Tampere, Finland
Finland 5 Norway 0
United States 4 Latvia 1
NBA Playoffs – Second Round
Boston 108 Milwaukee 95 (Series tied 3-3)
Golden State 110 Memphis 96 (Golden State wins series 4-2)
MLB
American League
Detroit 4 Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2
Boston 7 Texas 1
Minnesota 12 Cleveland 8
N.Y. Yankees 10 Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 0
National League
Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 2 Miami 1
San Diego 11 Atlanta 6
San Francisco 8 St. Louis 2
Arizona 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 12 L.A. Dodgers 10 (10 innings)
Interleague
Houston 6 Washington 1
Seattle 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 14 Colorado 10
Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs – First Round
Boston at Carolina, 4:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)
World Hockey Championship at Helsinki
Denmark vs. Kazakhstan, 5:20 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Italy, 9:20 a.m.
Slovakia vs. Germany, 1:20 p.m.
at Tampere, Finland
Sweden vs. Austria, 5:20 a.m.
Czechia vs. Britain, 9:20 a.m.
Latvia vs. Finland, 1:20 p.m.
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
National League
San Francisco (Rodon 4-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suarez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Marquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
MLS
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montreal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.