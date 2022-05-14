Sports Roundup – May 14

Miro Heiskanen scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat Calgary 4-2 to force a Game 7 in their first-round Western Conference series. The Stars blew an early two-goal lead before going ahead to stay. The series goes back to Calgary for the deciding game Sunday night.

Carter Verhaeghe scored 2:46 into overtime to send the Florida Panthers to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1996 with a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. The Panthers will have home-ice advantage for their next series against either the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning or the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Rangers will host a Game 7 after a fluke goal put them ahead in a 5-3 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. Chris Kreider took a shot that glanced off the glove of Louis Domingue, popped over the netminder’s head and across the goal line with 1:20 remaining. The Penguins were without captain Sidney Crosby because of an upper-body injury suffered in Game 5.

Brandon Lowe tripled twice and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning of the Rays’ 5-2 downing of the Blue Jays. Lowe’s R-B-I triple capped a three-run eighth as the Rays sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss and eighth in 10 games.

In the N-B-A playoffs, the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 in Game 6 of their second-round series to reach the Western Conference finals. Klay Thompson poured in 30 points in the win. The Dubs will play the winner of the Dallas-Phoenix series, which will conclude in Game 7 on Sunday.

The Boston Celtics forced a seventh game in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal series with a 108-95 win at Milwaukee. Jayson Tatum furnished 46 points for the Celtics in a scoring duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

Friday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – First Round

N.Y. Rangers 5 Pittsburgh 3 (Series tied 3-3)

Florida 4 Washington 3 (OT) (Florida wins series 4-2)

Dallas 4 Calgary 2 (Series tied 3-3)

World Hockey Championship at Helsinki

Canada 5 Germany 3

Slovakia 4 France 2

at Tampere, Finland

Finland 5 Norway 0

United States 4 Latvia 1

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Boston 108 Milwaukee 95 (Series tied 3-3)

Golden State 110 Memphis 96 (Golden State wins series 4-2)

MLB

American League

Detroit 4 Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2

Boston 7 Texas 1

Minnesota 12 Cleveland 8

N.Y. Yankees 10 Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 0

National League

Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 2 Miami 1

San Diego 11 Atlanta 6

San Francisco 8 St. Louis 2

Arizona 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 12 L.A. Dodgers 10 (10 innings)

Interleague

Houston 6 Washington 1

Seattle 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 14 Colorado 10

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – First Round

Boston at Carolina, 4:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

World Hockey Championship at Helsinki

Denmark vs. Kazakhstan, 5:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Italy, 9:20 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Germany, 1:20 p.m.

at Tampere, Finland

Sweden vs. Austria, 5:20 a.m.

Czechia vs. Britain, 9:20 a.m.

Latvia vs. Finland, 1:20 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

National League

San Francisco (Rodon 4-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Marquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.