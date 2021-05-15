Sports Roundup – May 15

The Winnipeg Jets’ top line is clicking at the right time. Kyle Connor scored twice including the eventual winner, while captain Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had two assists as host Winnipeg beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams. The game meant little as both teams already have their first-round playoff matches set.

Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during a five-run seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 in Dunedin, Florida. Vladimir Guerrero Junior put the Blue Jays up 1-0 with an opposite-field homer in the sixth. It was Guerrero’s first homer against the Phillies. His Hall of Famer father, Vladimir Guerrero, hit 31 off Philadelphia, his most off any opponent.

Aaron Judge went deep twice and Gio Urshela delivered a key pinch-hit shot, leading the banged-up New York Yankees to a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five homers against the Orioles this season. He has 13 career multihomer games, five of them against Baltimore.

Luka Doncic had his 11th triple-double of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and the Dallas Mavericks guaranteed themselves a top-six finish in the Western Conference with a 114-110 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors. Toronto trailed by 19 points early in the second half and was within 105-102 on Malachi Flynn’s three-pointer with three minutes left. But that was as close as the Raptors could get. Jalen Harris led Toronto with 31 points.

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic. Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-and-23.

Canadian Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points and fell a rebound shy of a triple-double as Houston snapped a seven-game skid with a 122-115 victory over a Los Angeles Clippers team that rested several starters. Olynyk had 11 assists and nine rebounds to help the Rockets win for the first time since April 29th. The Clippers were without Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley as all three sat out as the team prepares for the playoffs.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Toronto 2

NBA

Washington 120 Cleveland 105

Denver 104 Detroit 91

Utah 109 Oklahoma City 93

Philadelphia 122 Orlando 97

Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 115

Memphis 107 Sacramento 106

Dallas 114 Toronto 110

Golden State 125 New Orleans 122

MLB

American League

Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 2 (1st game)

Boston 4 L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 5 Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 1 (2nd game)

Oakland 6 Minnesota 1

Houston 10 Texas 4

Seattle 7 Cleveland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 2 (11 innings)

Atlanta 6 Milwaukee 3

Colorado 9 Cincinnati 6

Washington 17 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 6

Interleague

Philadelphia 5 Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 4 Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Regular Season

Vancouver at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m.

Playoffs, Round 1

Boston at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (Series tied 0-0)

NBA

Charlotte at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland (Irvin 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-4) at Boston (Perez 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-2) at Baltimore (Lopez 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-2) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Detroit (Urena 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.