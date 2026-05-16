Sports Roundup – May 16

Starter Trey Yesavage allowed two runs and struck out six in six innings, but had three wild pitches as the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The defending American League champion Blue Jays have lost eight of 11 and are 19-25 this season.

Clay Holmes has a broken right leg after getting hit on the mound by a 111 miles per hour line drive, another devastating setback for the New York Mets in their miserable season so far. Perhaps the Mets’ best pitcher this year, Holmes got nailed just above the right foot on a leadoff single in the fourth inning by New York Yankees rookie Spencer Jones.

Randy Vásquez threw six shutout innings, Mason Miller got a four-out save, and Miguel Andujar hit an R-B-I double as the San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0. Vásquez has not allowed an earned run in three of nine starts this season, scattering four hits across six innings while not allowing a runner to advance past second base.

Kelsey Plum scored 18 of her 25 points in the second half, and the Los Angeles Sparks held off the Toronto Tempo 99-95 for their first win of the W-N-B-A season. The teams will meet on Sunday in Los Angeles. The expansion Tempo, in their first road game, trailed by 20 in the second half before getting within two points with less than three minutes to play.

Stephon Castle had 32 points and 11 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs raced past the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-109 to win their second-round series in six games. They will face defending champion Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

Friday’s Scoreboard

World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

at Fribourg

Canada 5 Sweden 3

Czechia 4 Denmark 1

at Zurich

Finland 3 Germany 1

Switzerland 3 United States 1

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Playoffs Final

Chicoutimi 7 Moncton 6 (Chicoutimi leads series 3-2)

NBA Playoffs Division Finals

Detroit 115 Cleveland 94 (Series tied 3-3)

San Antonio 139 Minnesota 109 (San Antonio wins series 4-2)

WNBA

Los Angeles 99 Toronto 95

Las Vegas 101 Connecticut 94

Washington 104 Indiana 102 (OT)

Phoenix 91 Chicago 83

MLB

American League

Detroit 3 Toronto 2

Houston 2 Texas 0

National League

Philadelphia 11 Pittsburgh 9 (10 innings)

Arizona 9 Colorado 1

Interleague

Washington 3 Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 7 Miami 2

Milwaukee 3 Minnesota 2

Atlanta 3 Boston 2 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 6

N.Y. Yankees 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 5 Kansas City 4 (11 innings)

Athletics 5 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 L.A. Angels 0

San Diego 2 Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Buffalo at Montreal, 8 p.m. (Montreal leads series 3-2)

PWHL Playoffs Final

Ottawa at Montreal, 2 p.m. (Montreal leads series 1-0)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

Slovakia vs. Norway, 6:20 a.m.

Britain vs. Austria, 6:20 a.m.

Italy vs. Canada, 10:20 a.m.

Hungary vs. Finland, 10:20 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Czechia, 2:20 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Latvia, 2:20 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 3-2) at Houston (Teng 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Rodriguez 4-0) at Colorado (Sugano 3-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City (Cameron 2-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 4-3), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bassitt 3-2) at Washington (Cavalli 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Paddack 0-5) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Henderson 0-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 2-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 1-0) at Athletics (Severino 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at CF Montréal, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

St Louis City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9:15 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego FC, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Montreal at Calgary, 5 p.m.