Sports Roundup – May 17

The Buffalo Sabres allowed three first-period goals on four shots, changed goalies, and then rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 8-3 to force a seventh and deciding game in their second-round playoff series. Jack Quinn scored twice, while Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and four assists for the Sabres, who host Game 7 on Monday. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves after replacing Alex Lyon. Jake Evans had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens.

Maggie Flaherty’s second goal of the post-season, scored at 14:12 of overtime, lifted the Montreal Victoire to a 2-1 win Saturday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s championship final. The Victoire, coached by New Glasgow’s Kori Cheverie, won the series opener in overtime, and can sweep to their first Walter Cup with a win tomorrow in Ottawa.

Make it two straight wins for Canada at the world hockey championship in Switzerland. Macklin Celebrini scored twice in a 6-0 victory over Italy. Canada opened the preliminary round with a win over Sweden. Next up is a game against Denmark on Monday.

Daulton Varsho drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays edged the Detroit Tigers 2-1, despite only registering five hits. After falling behind 1-0 in the sixth inning, Yohendrick Pinango hit his first M-L-B home run to tie it for the Jays in the seventh.

Luke Weaver escaped a seventh-inning, bases-loaded, no-outs jam when he entered to face his former team for the first time, and the New York Mets beat the visiting Yankees 6-3 to even their weekend Subway Series at one game apiece. Mark Vientos had three R-B-Is, and Juan Soto had two hits and two walks as the Mets won for the fourth time in five games.

Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, Nova Scotia earned bronze in the women’s shot put at the Diamond League stop at the China Textile City Sports Centre. Mitton took third with a throw of 20.42 metres. Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands won gold with a Diamond League record throw of 21.09 metres. American Chase Jackson picked up silver (20.46). Mitton recorded a season-best distance with her longest throw, just 22 centimetres off her personal best.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Buffalo 8 Montreal 3 (Series tied 3-3)

PWHL Playoffs Final – Best-of-Five

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1 (OT) (Montreal leads series 2-0)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

Canada 6 Italy 0

Slovenia 3 Czechia 2 (OT)

Slovakia 2 Norway 1

Austria 5 Britain 2

Finland 4 Hungary 1

Switzerland 4 Latvia 2

MLB

American League

Toronto 2 Detroit 1 (10 innings)

Houston 4 Texas 1

National League

Colorado 4 Arizona 2

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 0

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 15 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Mets 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 7 Seattle 4

Miami 10 Tampa Bay 5 (10 innings)

Boston 3 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4 Kansas City 2

Washington 13 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 7 Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 2 Minnesota 1

San Francisco 6 Athletics 4

MLS

Houston 1 Vancouver 0

Chicago 2 CF Montréal 0

Charlotte FC 3 Toronto FC 1

St Louis City 1 D.C. United 1

New England 2 Minnesota 1

New York City FC 1 New York 1

Atlanta 1 Orlando City 1

Columbus 1 Philadelphia 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 Austin 1

LA Galaxy 2 Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 1

Cincinnati 3 San Diego FC 3

FC Dallas 3 San Jose 2

Northern Super League

Montreal 2 Calgary 2

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Fribourg, Switzerland

Italy vs Slovakia, 6:20 a.m.

Denmark vs Sweden, 10:20 a.m.

Norway vs Slovenia, 2:20 p.m.

at Zurich, Switzerland

Britain vs United States, 6:20 a.m.

Austria vs Hungary, 10:20 a.m.

Germany vs Latvia, 2:20 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Final

Moncton at Chicoutimi, 4 p.m. (Chicoutimi leads series 3-2)

MLB

American League

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-4) at Houston (Lambert 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-2), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Soroka 5-2) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Pérez 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 3-1) at Washington (Mikolas 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 2-3) at Cleveland (Williams 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-3), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 1-4) at Athletics (Springs 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Miami, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Halifax at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Inter Toronto at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver FC, 9 p.m.

NBA Conference Semifinals

Cleveland at Detroit, 8 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)