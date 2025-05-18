Sports Roundup – May 18

Thomas Harley’s power-play goal 93 seconds into overtime lifted the Dallas Stars to a series-clinching 2-1 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Sam Steel also scored for the Stars, who won the second-round N-H-L series in six games and will now face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final, starting Wednesday in Texas. Mark Scheifele, who played despite the unexpected death of his father the night before, scored for the Jets.

Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists and was named player of the game as Canada blanked Slovakia 7-0 at the world men’s hockey championship in Stockholm, Sweden. Canada has Sunday off before playing Finland on Monday and Sweden on Tuesday in preliminary round action.

The Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps registered another clean sheet in Major League Soccer action as they played to a scoreless draw with Austin F-C in Texas. Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to 11 contests. Earlier in the day, visiting Toronto F-C whipped C-F Montreal 6-1.

Pablo Lopez combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the visiting Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0 for their third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory. Milwaukee has been shut out in four of its last five games.

Jordan Beck had three hits, including two of Colorado’s five homers, and the visiting Rockies overcame a five-run deficit to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 14-12. Ezequiel Tovar had a career-high five hits, including a home run, to give Colorado interim manager Warren Schaeffer his first victory in his fifth game.

The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry added another chapter on Saturday. Reese took exception to Clark’s hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their W-N-B-A seasons. After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese jumped up and confronted Clark. Following a replay review, the officials upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Aliyah Boston and Reese. The Fever whipped the Sky 93-58.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Second Round

Dallas 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT) (Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Stockholm, Sweden

Canada 7 Slovakia 0

Finland 2 Latvia 1

Sweden 4 France 0

at Herning, Denmark

United States 6 Germany 3

Czechia 8 Kazakhstan 1

Denmark 6 Norway 3

MLB

American League

Toronto 2 Detroit 1

Texas 5 Houston 1

National League

Colorado 14 Arizona 12

Philadelphia 5 Pittsburgh 2

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 4 Miami 0

Washington 10 Baltimore 6

L.A. Angels 11 L.A. Dodgers 9

Cincinnati 4 Cleveland 1

St. Louis 1 Kansas City 0

Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 0

Boston 7 Atlanta 6

Seattle 4 San Diego 1

San Francisco 1 Athletics 0 (10 innings)

MLS

Toronto FC 6 CF Montreal 1

Vancouver 0 Austin FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 0 San Diego FC 0

New York City FC 2 New York 0

Cincinnati 1 Columbus 1

Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 0

Chicago 4 Charlotte FC 1

San Jose 0 New England 0

Minnesota 3 St Louis City 0

D.C. United 0 Nashville 0

Houston 2 FC Dallas 0

Colorado 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 1 Portland 1

WNBA

New York 92 Las Vegas 78

Indiana 93 Chicago 58

Phoenix 81 Seattle 59

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Second Round

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Stockholm, Sweden

Slovenia vs. Austria, 10:20 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 2:20 p.m.

at Herning, Denmark

Kazakhstan vs. United States, 10:20 a.m.

Hungary vs. Switzerland, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Western Conference semifinal

Denver at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

WNBA

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Leiter 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 1:37 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-4) at Philadelphia (Abel 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 2-3) at Boston (Bello 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 0-2) at Baltimore (Eflin 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 3-2) at Miami (Quantrill 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0), 2:20 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 5-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-1) at San Diego (King 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Orlando City at Miami, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.