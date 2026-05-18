Sports Roundup – May 18

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each added 23 points, and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers whipped the Detroit Pistons 125-94 to win the seventh and deciding game of their Eastern Conference semifinal. Daniss Jenkins led the Pistons with 17 points and five assists. The Cavaliers will face the New York Knicks in the East finals.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder — the reigning N-B-A champion and the team with the best record this year — won the league’s Most Valuable Player award for the second consecutive year. The native of Hamilton, Ontario, becomes the 18th player to win at least two M-V-P awards and the 14th to win them in back-to-back fashion.

Brittney Sykes had a career-high 38 points, Kiki Rice added 19 points and four rebounds, and the visiting Toronto Tempo beat the Los Angeles Sparks 106-96 in a battle of 1-and-2 teams. Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 28 points and seven assists, while Dearica Hamby added 21 points and nine rebounds. Toronto, which won its first-ever road game, led 49-40 at halftime.

Vladimir Guerrero Junior hit a home run, Daulton Varsho had two hits, scored two runs and had an R-B-I, and starter Kevin Gausman pitched six innings of scoreless ball as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 to win two of three games in their weekend series. The Blue Jays open a four-game series Monday against the host New York Yankees.

Owen Hiltz and Chris Boushy each had three goals and an assist, Mark Matthews had a goal and three assists, and Nick Rose made 34 saves as the Toronto Rock defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 12-7 to sweep the best-of-three National Lacrosse League championship series. Toronto claimed its first championship since 2011 and seventh overall. The Rock’s Sam English was named M-V-P.

All the teams have been determined for this year’s Memorial Cup, which begins Friday in Kelowna, B-C. The Chicoutimi Sagueneens beat the Moncton Wildcats 5-1 to win the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League championship series in six games and will head West. The Everett Silvertips will represent the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League will be represented by the Kitchener Rangers, and the Kelowna Rockets of the W-H-L are the host team.

Sunday’s Scoreboard

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Fribourg, Switzerland

Slovakia 4 Italy 1

Sweden 6 Denmark 2

Norway 4 Slovenia 0

at Zurich, Switzerland

United States 5 Britain 1

Austria 4 Hungary 2

Latvia 2 Germany 0

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Final

Chicoutimi 5 Moncton 1 (Chicoutimi wins series 4-2)

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Detroit 1

Texas 8 Houston 0

National League

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 8 Colorado 6

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 7 N.Y. Yankees 6 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 9 Chicago Cubs 8 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 10 L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 6 Miami 3

San Diego 8 Seattle 3

Baltimore 7 Washington 3

Atlanta 8 Boston 1

Cleveland 10 Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5 Milwaukee 4

Kansas City 2 St. Louis 0

San Francisco 10 Athletics 1

MLS

Miami 2 Portland 0

Nashville 3 Los Angeles FC 2

Canadian Premier League

Ottawa 1 Halifax 0

Inter Toronto 1 Pacific 0

Calgary 2 Vancouver FC 0

NBA Conference Semifinals

Cleveland 125 Detroit 94 (Cleveland wins series 4-3)

WNBA

Toronto 106 Los Angeles 96

Indiana 89 Seattle 78

Las Vegas 85 Atlanta 84

Chicago 86 Minnesota 79

Monday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Montreal at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

PWHL Playoffs Final

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m. (Montreal leads series 2-0)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Fribourg, Switzerland

Canada vs. Denmark, 10:20 a.m.

Sweden vs. Czechia, 2:20 p.m.

at Zurich, Switzerland

Finland vs. United States, 10:20 a.m.

Germany vs. Switzerland, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Western Conference Final

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. (Start of series)

WNBA

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Portland, 10 p.m.

Northern Super League

Vancouver at Halifax, 5 p.m.

CFL Pre-season

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Cecconi 2-4) at Detroit (Valdez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 4-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Imai 1-1) at Minnesota (Rojas 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Urena 1-4), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-2) at Seattle (Woo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0) at Miami (Meyer 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-3) at San Diego (King 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Texas (Gore 3-3) at Colorado (Quintana 1-2), 8:40 p.m.