Sports Roundup – May 18

The Florida Panthers will meet the New York Rangers in the N-H-L’s Eastern Conference final. The Panthers doubled up on the Boston Bruins 2-1 to take the series four games to two and advance to the final four in the playoffs. The Panthers reached last year’s Stanley Cup final and lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s first Walter Cup winner will come down to Boston and Minnesota with that best-of-five series starting tomorrow in Boston. Fourth-seeded Minnesota upset top seed Toronto in their semifinal series with a 4-1 win to take that series three to two. Boston swept Montreal in three straight to advance.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and seven rebounds, Myles Turner added 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers turned the tables on the New York Knicks with a 116-103 victory to even the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference semifinals at 3-3. The decisive Game 7 will be played tomorrow at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen broke up a perfect-game bid by Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Tyler Alexander by hitting a single with one out in the eighth inning. The Rays end up winning 4-3. Alexander retired his first 22 batters before Jansen’s opposite field blooper.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitcher Anthony Banda from the Cleveland Guardians for cash. The 30-year-old left-hander has a 2.12 earned-run average with 25 strikeouts over 17 innings in 12 games for triple-A Columbus this season. Banda pitched in 10 games for the Washington Nationals last season, allowing five runs in seven innings. He’s spent parts of seven seasons in the majors with seven teams.

Scottie Scheffler is contending at the P-G-A Championship despite his arrest on charges of assault for not following police instructions during an investigation of a fatal accident near Valhalla. Scheffler trails leader Xander Schauffele by three shots. Tiger Woods missed the cut. Canadians Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners will continue playing into the weekend.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Florida 2 Boston 1 (Florida wins series 4-2)

Dallas 2 Colorado 1 (2 OT) (Dallas wins series 4-2)

PWHL Playoffs Semifinals

Minnesota 4 Toronto 1 (Minnesota wins series 3-2)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Denmark 4 Britain 3

Czechia 4 Austria 0

at Ostrava, Czechia

Germany 8 Kazakhstan 2

United States 4 Poland 1

NBA Playoffs Second Round

New York 103 Indiana 116 (Series tied 3-3)

WNBA

Washington 77 Connecticut 84

Seattle 82 Minnesota 83 (2 OT)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 9 Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 3

Cleveland 3 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 6 Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 9 Texas 3

National League

Pittsburgh 9 Chicago 3

Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Miami 8 N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego 3 Atlanta 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 10 Colorado 5

Interleague

Houston 5 Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 10 Boston 6

Detroit 13 Arizona 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m. (Vancouver leads series 3-2)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Denmark vs. Switzerland, 6:20 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 10:20 a.m.

Czechia vs. Britain, 2:20 p.m.

at Ostrava, Czechia

Latvia vs. Sweden, 6:20 a.m.

Germany vs. Poland, 10:20 a.m.

France vs. Slovakia, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8 p.m. (Dallas leads series 3-2)

WNBA

Indiana at New York, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Keller 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 1-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-6) at Texas (Ureña 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Wilson 2-1) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-5), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:45 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.