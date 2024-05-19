Sports Roundup – May 19

There will be a winner-take-all Game 7 in Vancouver on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers drilled the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-1 to tie the second-round, best-of-seven N-H-L playoff series at 3-3. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, while captain Connor McDavid chipped in with three helpers.

P-J Washington Junior made two free throws before an intentional miss with under 3 seconds left, lifting the Dallas Mavericks to a 117-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas advanced to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three seasons. Washington was fouled by Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a 3-point attempt after Chet Holmgren put the Thunder in front 116-115 with a dunk. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points as the Mavs won the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Toronto F-C scored three times before the match was 20 minutes old and then coasted to a 5-1 Major League Soccer victory over visiting C-F Montreal. Federico Bernardeschi scored three goals for Toronto, while Matty Longstaff and Prince Owusu netted singles. Sunusi Ibrahim scored for Montreal.

Ryan Gauld scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time as the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps rallied to draw the Seattle Sounders 1-1. Jordan Morris scored in the ninth minute to give the Sounders the lead. With the tie, the Whitecaps improved to five wins, five ties and five losses and remained in seventh place in the West with 20 points, five points up on the 3-6-and-6 Sounders.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury by split decision in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. Usyk added Fury’s W-B-C title to his own W-B-A, I-B-F and I-B-O belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knock-down between two previously unbeaten heavyweight champs. Two judges favoured Usyk, while the third gave it to Fury.

Saturday’s Games

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Edmonton 5 Vancouver 1 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Canada 5 Finland 3

Switzerland 8 Denmark 0

Czechia 4 Britain 1

at Ostrava, Czechia

Sweden 7 Latvia 2

Germany 4 Poland 4

Slovakia 4 France 2

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Dallas 117 Oklahoma City 116 (Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

WNBA

New York 91 Indiana 80

Las Vegas 89 Los Angeles 82

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11 Minnesota 4

Kansas City 5 Oakland 3

Texas 3 L.A. Angels 2 (13 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 14 Colorado 4

Miami 10 N.Y. Mets 9 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 4 Washington 3 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 4 Cincinnati 0

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Interleague

Milwaukee 4 Houston 2

St. Louis 7 Boston 2

Detroit 8 Arizona 3

MLS

Toronto FC 5 CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 1 Seattle 1

Atlanta 1 Nashville 1

LA Galaxy 0 Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 3 St Louis City 1

Miami 1 D.C. United 0

New York City 2 New York 1

Philadelphia 3 New England 0

Austin FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

Columbus 3 Chicago 1

FC Dallas 1 Houston 1

Minnesota 2 Portland 1

Real Salt Lake 5 Colorado 3

Orlando City 1 San Jose 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Norway vs Austria, 10:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs Canada, 2:20 p.m.

at Ostrava, Czechia

United States vs Kazakhstan, 10:20 a.m.

Slovakia vs Latvia, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Indiana at New York, 3:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

WNBA

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 4-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-1), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

National League

Washington (Williams 4-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 1-6) at San Francisco (Hicks 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 0-2) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston (Pivetta 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-1) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 4:10 p.m.