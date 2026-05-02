Sports Roundup – May 2

Another tight game between Montreal and Tampa Bay. Gage Goncalves scored the overtime winner to give the Lightning a 1-0 victory. That sends the first-round series back to Florida for Game 7 on Sunday. All six games have been decided by one goal.

The Buffalo Sabres are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Buffalo defeated Boston 4-1 to win the series in six games. Buffalo will play the winner of the Montreal-Tampa Bay series. Vegas beat Utah 5-1 to take that series four games to two.

Home court has been a big advantage in the playoff series between Toronto and Cleveland. The Raptors pulled out a 112-110 win as R-J Barrett hit a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in overtime. The home team has won every game in the series. Game 7 goes Sunday in Cleveland.

The Houston Rockets are out of the playoffs after dropping a 98-78 decision to the L-A Lakers. LeBron James had 28 points for the Lakers, who will meet the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. Detroit beat Orlando 93-79 to force a seventh game in that series.

Kazuma Okamoto hit two homers in Toronto’s 7-3 victory over Minnesota. Patrick Corbin allowed two earned runs in five-and-a-third innings to get his first win with the Blue Jays. The Twins have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

Calls for change are growing louder in Beantown. A small plane towing a banner imploring Red Sox ownership to sell the team flew over Fenway Park today while Boston and the Houston Astros took batting practice. Chants of “Sell the team!” have also been heard at the stadium. The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East Division standings.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Tampa Bay 1 Montreal 0 – OT (Series tied 3-3)

Buffalo 4 Boston 1 (Buffalo wins series 4-2)

Vegas 5 Utah 1 (Vegas wins series 4-2)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Conference Final | Best-of-Seven Series

Moncton 6 Blainville-Boisbriand 2 (Moncton leads series 3-2)

Chicoutimi 4 Rouyn-Noranda 0 (Chicoutimi leads series 3-2)

NBA Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Toronto 112 Cleveland 110 (OT) (Series tied 3-3)

Detroit 93 Orlando 79 (Series tied 3-3)

L.A. Lakers 98 Houston 78 (Los Angeles wins series 4-2)

WNBA Pre-Season

Minnesota 73 Toronto 66

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Minnesota 3

Boston 3 Houston 1

Texas 5 Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 2

Kansas City 7 Seattle 6

Cleveland 8 Athletics 5

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Arizona 5

Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 6 Washington 1

Philadelphia 6 Miami 5

St. Louis 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 8 Colorado 6

Interleague

Tampa Bay 3 San Francisco 0

Chicago White Sox 8 San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 4 L.A. Angels 3

Canadian Premier League

Toronto 4 Ottawa 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Philadelphia at Carolina, 8 p.m. (Start of series)

PWHL Playoff Semifinals | Best-of-Five Series

Minnesota at Montreal, 2 p.m. (Start of series)

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

NBA Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

WNBA Pre-Season

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Portland, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 1-1) at Minnesota (Prielipp 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-4) at Athletics (Lopez 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 3-0) at Boston (Early 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 1-2) at Detroit (Montero 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 1-1) at Seattle (Hancock 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 2-1) at Washington (Griffin 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Miami (Meyer 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 5-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Roupp 5-1) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-2) at San Diego (King 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

MLS

San Jose at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 4:45 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:15 p.m.

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Diego FC, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Hamilton at Halifax, 2 p.m.