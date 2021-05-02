Sports Roundup – May 2

The Calgary Flames’ drive for a playoff spot is on thin ice. The Flames lost 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers, missing a chance to get closer to the Montreal Canadiens. Calgary is eight points back of the Habs for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. Each team has six games left.

Perfect preliminary round for Canada at the world under-18 hockey championship. Shane Wright and Mason McTavish scored two goals apiece as Canada beat Belarus 5-2 in Plano, Texas. Canada finished atop Group A with a 4-and-0 record. The Canadians will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Monday.

The Toronto Blue Jays are back over .500. Randal Grichuk’s R-B-I single in the 10th gave the Blue Jays a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Dunedin, Florida. George Springer also hit his first two home runs for Toronto in his third game. Toronto is 13-12 on the season.

The Toronto Raptors’ chances of qualifying for the play-in tournament are getting worse. The Raptors lost their third in a row as they dropped a 106-102 decision to the Utah Jazz. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 30 points. Toronto is three games back of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in spot.

Tough day for Canada’s Kerri Einarson at the world women’s curling championship. The Manitoba skip is 1-and-3 at the event in Calgary after losing to Switzerland and Russia yesterday. The top six teams qualify for the playoffs next weekend and secure berths for their respective countries at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Within hours of the N-F-L draft ending, four Canadians signed with clubs as free agents. Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson of Windsor, Ontario signed with the L-A Rams, while Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary inked a deal with the L-A Chargers. Cincinnati tight end Bruno Labelle of Montreal signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while Montreal Carabins offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage of Saint-Eustache, Quebec is a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Boston 6 Buffalo 2

Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 0 (SO)

Carolina 2 Columbus 1 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 4 Philadelphia 1

Montreal 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 3 Washington 0

Toronto 5 Vancouver 1

Nashville 1 Dallas 0 (OT)

Florida 5 Chicago 4

Colorado 4 San Jose 3

Minnesota 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Calgary 1

Anaheim 6 Los Angeles 2

Vegas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

NBA

Charlotte 107 Detroit 94

Golden State 113 Houston 87

Atlanta 108 Chicago 97

Indiana 152 Oklahoma City 95

Orlando 112 Memphis 111

Miami 124 Cleveland 107

New Orleans 140 Minnesota 136 (OT)

Dallas 125 Washington 124

Denver 110 L.A. Clippers 104

Utah 106 Toronto 102

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 4

Kansas City 11 Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 3

Baltimore 8 Oakland 4

Houston 3 Tampa Bay 1

Texas 8 Boston 6

L.A. Angels 10 Seattle 5

National League

Washington 7 Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 12 Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

Colorado 14 Arizona 6

San Diego 6 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Toronto 6 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)

MLS

New York 2 Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 0 Montreal 0

Los Angeles FC 1 Houston 1

New England 2 Atlanta 1

Orlando City 3 Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 0

Austin 1 Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 4 Portland 1

San Jose 4 D.C. United 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Urena 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 1-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-3) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Miami (Rogers 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 3-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gonzalez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.