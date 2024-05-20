Sports Roundup – May 20

Canada remains unbeaten at the world men’s hockey championship in Czechia. Dylan Cozens scored twice and added an assist as the Canadians edged Switzerland 3-2 in Prague for their sixth straight victory. All three of Canada’s goals came on the power play. Canada’s next game is Tuesday against host Czechia.

Jess Healey’s unassisted goal at 17:25 of the second period held up as the winner as Boston defeated visiting Minnesota 4-3 in the opening game of the Professional Women’s Hockey League championship series. Michela Cava had a goal and two assists for Minnesota, which outshot Boston 33-22. Game 2 in the best-of-five Walter Cup Final is Tuesday night in Boston.

The Vancouver Canucks will face the visiting Edmonton Oilers in Monday night’s Game 7 showdown without offensive sparkplug Brock Boeser. According to multiple reports, the 27-year-old forward is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. He has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year. Boeser did not practise with the Canucks on Sunday.

Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 23 points as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 98-90 to win their N-B-A Western Conference semifinal series in seven games. Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ontario, led the Nuggets with 35 points, while Nikola Jokic chipped in with 34. The T-Wolves now play the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference final.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and the Indiana Pacers rode one of the most electric first halves in N-B-A Game 7 history to a 130-109 victory over the New York Knicks, advancing to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in 10 years. The Pacers made 29 of their 38 shots in the first half, a shooting percentage of 76.3 per cent that was the highest in the post-season since 1997. The sixth-seeded Pacers advance to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in a series that tips off Tuesday.

The Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox today, feeling pretty good about Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. A superb performance by pitcher Alek Manoah helped the Jays earn their first win in three games against the visiting Rays. Manoah pitched seven scoreless innings while fanning seven as Toronto avoided the sweep.

Sunday’s Games

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Canada 3 Switzerland 2

Austria 4 Norway 1

at Ostrava, Czechia

United States 10 Kazakhstan 1

Latvia 3 Slovakia 2 (SO)

PWHL Walter Cup Final

Boston 4 Minnesota 3 (Boston leads best-of-five series 1-0)

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Indiana 130 New York 109 (Indiana wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

Minnesota 98 Denver 90 (Minnesota wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

WNBA

Seattle 84 Washington 75

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 6 Seattle 3

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 8 Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 4 Texas 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 3 Cincinnati 2 (10 innings)

San Diego 9 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 11 Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 7 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 4 Colorado 1

Interleague

Boston 11 St. Louis 3

Arizona 6 Detroit 4

Houston 9 Milwaukee 4

Monday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Group Stage

at Prague

Great Britain vs Norway, 10:20 a.m.

Finland vs Denmark, 2:20 p.m.

at Ostrava, Czechia

Sweden vs France, 10:20 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs Poland, 2:20 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-0) at Toronto (Berríos 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-1), 6:50 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-4) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Cease 5-3) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 12:20 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Vásquez 0-2) at Atlanta (Sale 6-1), 6:20 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Ross 2-4) at Miami (Weathers 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Burnes 3-2) at St. Louis (Gray 5-2), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-1) at Cleveland (Lively 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 4-3) at Washington (Parker 2-2), 6:45 p.m.