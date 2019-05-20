Sports Roundup May 20

The Toronto Raptors have guaranteed themselves a trip back to Milwaukee after taking Game 3 of the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference final. Kawhi Leonard scored eight of his game-high 36 points in double-overtime to lead the Raptors to a 118-112 victory over the Bucks. Pascal Siakam delivered 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto cut Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1.

Raphael Lavoie scored a highlight-reel goal that was the eventual winner as the host Halifax Mooseheads beat the Guelph Storm 4-2 at the Memorial Cup. Halifax is the only undefeated team left at Canada’s major junior hockey championship and is guaranteed at least a spot in the tournament’s semifinal. Rouyn-Noranda and Prince Albert, ranked one and two respectively in the Canadian Hockey League meet later today.

Jaden Schwartz scored three times as the St. Louis Blues cruised past the San Sharks 5-0 in Game 5 of the N-H-L’s Western Conference final. St. Louis holds a 3-2 series lead. The Blues haven’t played for a Stanley Cup in 49 years, losing to Bobby Orr’s Boston Bruins in 1970.

Brooks Koepka managed to win the P-G-A Championship for the second straight year, but he certainly made things interesting after dominating the first three rounds. Koepka had a big seven-stroke lead heading into the final round before completing a two-shot victory over Dustin Johnson.

Homers by rookie Vladimir Guerrero Junior, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney sent the Toronto Blues Jays past the White Sox 5-2 in Chicago. Guerrero has homered four times in six games since failing to hit one in his first 13 contests following his recall. Guerrero’s two-run drive broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning.

It was a tough afternoon for the Houston Astros, who lost their hottest hitter while watching their 10-game winning streak come to an end. Michael Chavis homered and Xander Bogaerts supplied a tie-breaking double in the seventh inning as the Red Sox downed the Astros 4-3. Houston’s George Springer came out in the fifth inning due to lower back stiffness.

MLB

American League

Oakland 5 Detroit 3 (7 innings, susp.)

Boston 4 Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 13 Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 10 Baltimore 0

Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 5 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7 Minnesota 4

National League

Philadelphia 7 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 3

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3 Atlanta 2 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 6 San Diego 4

San Francisco 3 Arizona 2 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 6 Washington 5

Interleague

Texas 5 St. Louis 4 (10 innings)

Major League Soccer

Orlando City 5 Cincinnati 1

New York 1 Atlanta 0

Los Angeles FC 1 FC Dallas 1

Colorado 1 LA Galaxy 0