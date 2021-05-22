Sports Roundup – May 22

The Jets have taken a 2-game lead in their first-round playoff series against the Oilers. Paul Stastny scored four minutes and six seconds into overtime to give Winnipeg a 1-nil win last night. It’s the second game in a row that Edmonton stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been kept off the scoresheet. Game 3 goes tomorrow in Winnipeg.

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended for eight games for a head shot on Justin Faulk. The St. Louis Blues defenceman went down hard after Kadri hit him in the head with his right elbow in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Wednesday. This is Kadri’s sixth career suspension. The Avs have a 3-nil series lead after downing the Blues 5-1 yesterday.

The Predators have clawed their way back into a first-round playoff series against the Hurricanes. Matt Duchene scored 14:54 into the second overtime to secure a 5-4 win for Nashville. Carolina leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for tomorrow in Nashville.

They needed extra innings, but the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth game in a row yesterday. The Rays edged the Blue Jays 9-7 on 12th-inning grand slam by Francisco Mejia. Toronto’s Marcus Semien came within a single of hitting for the cycle. The Rays are one-game behind A-L East leading Boston.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning, pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza added another slam in the eighth and Atlanta homered seven times in a 20-1 rout of Pittsburgh. Austin Riley homered twice for his first multihomer game, and Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson also went deep for the Braves, who became the first team in major league history to have seven or more homers in a game that included two slams.

The Grizzlies are headed back to the N-B-A playoffs for the first time in four years. Ja Morant scored 35 points — including consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds — and Memphis held off the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in the final game of the league’s play-in tournament.

Friday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Boston 4 Washington 1 (Boston leads series 3-1)

Nashville 5 Carolina 4 (2OT) (Carolina leads series 2-1)

Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 0 (OT) (Winnipeg leads series 2-0)

Colorado 5 St. Louis 1 (Colorado leads series 3-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship At Riga, Latvia

Latvia 2 Canada 0

Russia 4 Czech Republic 3

Germany 9 Italy 4

Slovakia 5 Belarus 2

NBA playoffs – Play-in Round

Memphis 117 Golden State 112

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 10 Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 9 Toronto 7 (12 innings)

Texas 7 Houston 5 (10 innings)

Detroit 7 Kansas City 5

Oakland 8 L.A. Angels 4

National League

Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 4

Mets 6 Miami 5 (12 innings)

Atlanta 20 Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 12 St. Louis 3

Colorado 7 Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Washington 4 Baltimore 2

Boston 11 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 16 Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 2-1)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. (Montreal leads series 1-0)

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series 2-1)

IIHF World Hockey Championship At Riga, Latvia

Denmark vs. Sweden, 5:15 a.m.

Norway vs. Germany, 5:15 a.m.

Finland vs. Russia, 9:15 a.m.

Finland vs. United States, 9:15 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 1:15 p.m.

Latvia vs. Kazakhstan, 1:15 p.m.

NBA playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m. (Start of series)

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m. (Start of series)

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. (Start of series)

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m. (Start of series)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4) at Miami (Lopez 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.