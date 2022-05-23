Sports Roundup – May 23

Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the Battle of Alberta playoff series. Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton set an N-H-L record with four assists in a playoff period. Jacob Markstrom allowed four goals on 34 shots before getting pulled for the Flames. Game 4 is Tuesday in Edmonton.

Steven Stamkos scored twice and Nikita Kucherov had four points as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 today to move to the brink of another trip to the N-H-L’s Eastern Conference Final. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions as they grabbed a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers. Game 4 is Monday.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 3 of their second-round N-H-L playoff series. Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte also scored as the Rangers cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Tuesday in New York.

Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship for the second time in five years on Sunday. Thomas stormed back from seven shots back to win the second Major of the season in a three-hole playoff with Will Zalatoris. Thomas birdied the first two playoff holes and closed with a par. Zalatoris began the day three shots back of Mito Pereira. Pereira squandered a one-shot lead on the 18th when he drove into the creek off the tee and made double bogey.

Scott Dixon used a breathtaking run of more than 234 miles per hour to post the fastest Indianapolis 500 pole run in history. The New Zealander will lead the field to green in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the fifth time in his career. His average broke Scott Brayton’s pole-winning record set in 1996. Alex Palou will start next Sunday’s race from the No. 2 spot.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Andrew Wiggins added 27 while poster-rizing Luka Doncic on a dunk and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 Sunday for a 3-0 lead in the N-B-A’s Western Conference Finals. The Warriors moved within a victory of a return to the N-B-A Finals, three years after the end of a run of five consecutive trips that yielded three championships. Game 4 is on Tuesday in Dallas.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has joined Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson as the only managers to win the Premier League four times in five years. The Blues did it by scoring three late goals in a 5 1/2-minute span on Sunday, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory against Aston Villa. Manchester City finished one point ahead of Liverpool, ending the Reds’ bid for a quadruple.

Sunday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Second Round (Best-of-seven series)

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 1 (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Carolina 1 (Carolina leads series 2-1)

Edmonton 4 Calgary 1 (Edmonton leads series 2-1)

World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round at Helsinki and Tampere, Finland

Germany 5 Kazakhstan 4

Latvia 4 Great Britain 3

Sweden 7 Norway 1

Switzerland 5 France 2

NBA Playoffs – Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Western Conference

Golden State 109 Dallas 100 (Golden State leads series 3-0)

MLB

Interleague

Cincinnati 3 Toronto 2

American League

Boston 8 Seattle 4

Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 6

Detroit 4 Cleveland 2

Minnesota 7 Kansas City 6

Houston 5 Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 5 N.Y. Yankees 0

National League

St. Louis 18 Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 4 Atlanta 3

Washington 8 Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 0

San Diego 10 San Francisco 1

MLS

Real Salt Lake 2 CF Montreal 1

Charlotte FC 2 Vancouver 1

New York City FC 1 Chicago 0

Inter Miami 2 New York Red Bulls 0

Minnesota 2 FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 San Jose 1

Orlando City 2 Austin FC 0

Colorado 1 Seattle 0

Houston 3 LA Galaxy 0

Philadelphia 2 Portland 0

Monday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference – Second Round

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-0)

Western Conference – Second Round

Colorado at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. (Colorado leads 2-1)

World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

At Helsinki

Italy vs. Kazakhstan, 9:20 a.m.

Denmark vs. Canada, 1:20 p.m.

At Tampere

Czechia vs. United States, 9:20 a.m.

Britain vs. Austria, 1:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. (Miami leads 2-1)

MLB

Interleague

Toronto (Berrios 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

American League

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.