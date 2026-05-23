Sports Roundup – May 23

Montreal’s Kori Cheverie, Ottawa’s Carla MacLeod, and Boston’s Kris Sparre are the finalists for this year’s Professional Women’s Hockey League Coach of the Year. Cheverie, originally from New Glasgow, led the Walter Cup-champion Victoire to first place in the regular-season standings as the club set league records with 22 wins and a 16-game point streak. MacLeod helped the Charge secure a playoff spot with a franchise-record 17 wins, including a league-high five victories when trailing after two periods. Ottawa went on to advance to the Walter Cup final, losing to Montreal in four games. Sparre, in his first PWHL season as a head coach, guided the Fleet to a second-place finish, achieving the fastest playoff clinch in league history at 24 games. The winner will be announced June 16 in Detroit. Cheverie won the award last year over MacLeod and Toronto’s Troy Ryan.

Nova Scotia’s Troy Ryan is taking another coaching job in the PWHL. After three seasons with the Toronto Sceptres, where he won Coach of the Year in 2024, it was announced that Ryan will be the head coach & General Manager of the new expansion team in San Jose.

The Vegas Golden Knights took Game 2 of the N-H-L’s Western Conference final 3-1 over the Colorado Avalanche and lead the series two games to none. The Avalanche led by one midway through the third period when the Knights rattled off three unanswered goals. Ivan Barbashev scored twice, including an empty-netter.

The Toronto Blue Jays extended their win streak to three games with a 6-2 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was solid over six and two-thirds innings. Yohendrick Pinango and George Springer each clouted two-run doubles. Toronto scored three runs in the third inning and tacked on three more in the eighth.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and had a dozen assists for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who climbed out of an early 15-point hole to beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-108. The Thunder took a two-games-to-one lead on the Spurs in the N-B-A’s Western Conference final. Game Four is tomorrow.

Keelan White caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Ottawa Redblacks in a 27-12 win over the host Montreal Alouettes in a C-F-L pre-season game. Redblacks quarterback Jake Maier connected with White twice in the first half. Bryson Barnes scored a rushing touchdown for Ottawa. Shomari Lawrence rushed for Montreal’s lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers opened the Memorial Cup in Kelowna, B-C, with a 5-0 shutout of the host Rockets. Dylan Edwards and Jack Pridham each had a goal and an assist for the O-H-L champion Rangers. Christian Kirsch posted a 24-save shutout.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Conference Finals

Vegas 3 Colorado 1 (Vegas leads series 2-0)

World Men’s Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Fribourg

Canada 3 Slovenia 1

Sweden 3 Italy 0

at Zurich

Germany 6 Hungary 2

Finland 4 Britain 0

Memorial Cup at Kelowna, B.C. Preliminary Round

Kitchener 5 Kelowna 0

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 6 Pittsburgh 2

Houston 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 1 Philadelphia 0

Chicago White Sox 9 San Francisco 4

American League

Baltimore 7 Detroit 4

Seattle 2 Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 8 Boston 6

L.A. Angels 9 Texas 6

National League

Miami 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 5 Washington 4 (11 innings)

San Diego 7 Athletics 3

Colorado 3 Arizona 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

Oklahoma City 123 San Antonio 108 (Oklahoma City leads series 2-1)

WNBA

Atlanta 86 Dallas 69

Indiana 90 Golden State 82

Seattle 77 Connecticut 59

CFL Pre-Season

Ottawa 27 Montreal 12

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Conference Finals

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Montreal leads series 1-0)

World Men’s Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Fribourg, Switzerland

Denmark vs. Slovenia, 6:20 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Czechia, 10:20 a.m.

Norway vs. Sweden, 2:20 p.m.

at Zurich, Switzerland

Latvia vs. United States, 6:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Hungary, 10:20 a.m.

Austria vs. Germany, 2:20 p.m.

Memorial Cup at Kelowna, B.C. Preliminary Round

Everett vs. Chicoutimi, 9 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Houston (Teng 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-3) at Toronto (Corbin 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4) at San Francisco (Houser 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 3-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 2-2) at San Diego (Giolito 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

American League

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Boston (Bello 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Kansas City (Kolek 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 1-4), 10:05 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3) at Miami (Meyer 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 2-3) at Milwaukee (Gasser 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-4) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-6) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m. (New York leads series 2-0)

WNBA

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

MLS

Austin FC at St Louis City, 2:45 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Diego FC, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Toronto at Halifax, 3 p.m.

Quebec at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

CFL Pre-Season

Toronto at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at British Columbia, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.