Sports Roundup – May 23

Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout as the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4. With the win, the Golden Knights took a 3-1 series lead and pushed the Wild to the verge of elimination. Vegas has scored nine unanswered goals in the series. They get Game 5 at home on Monday night.

Taylor Walls hit a pair of doubles in his Major League Baseball debut and the Tampa Bay Rays won 3-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was Tampa’s ninth straight victory and Toronto’s fourth straight loss. Walls is a 24-year-old shortstop who had never played above Double-A until this season. He was called up from the minors on Friday.

Kevin Durant had 32 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 104-93 in Game 1 of their playoff series. Kyrie Irving added 29 points for Brooklyn and James Harden had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. It was just the ninth appearance of the season for the trio of Durant, Irving and Harden.

Comments by an International Olympic Committee vice president are raising the hackles of some in Japan. A few days ago John Coates said publicly that the Tokyo Olympics will go on even if the city is under a COVID-19 state of emergency. While he was only repeating what I-O-C and local organizers had said, critics complain his tone was — quote — “too defiant and dismissive.”

Saturday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Tampa Bay 6 Florida 2 (Tampa Bay leads series 3 – 1)

N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 1 (series tied 2 – 2)

Toronto 5 Montreal 1 (series tied 1 – 1)

Vegas 4 Minnesota 0 (Vegas leads series 3-1)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Denmark 4 Sweden 3

Germany 5 Norway 1

Russia 7 Great Britain 1

Finland 2 United States 1

Switzerland 5 Czech Republic 2

Kazakhstan 3 Latvia 2 (SO)

NBA Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Milwaukee 109 Miami 107 (OT) (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Dallas 113 L.A. Clippers 103 (Dallas leads series 1-0)

Brooklyn 104 Boston 93 (Brooklyn leads series 1-0)

Portland 123 Denver 109 (Portland leads series 1-0)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8 Houston 4

Kansas City 7 Detroit 5

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Colorado 7 Arizona 6

Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1

Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Washington 12 Baltimore 9

Boston 4 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 6 Seattle 4

MLS

Cincinnati 2 CF Montreal 1

Portland 3 LA Galaxy 0

Chicago 1 Miami 0

Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2 New York City FC 1

New England 3 New York 1

Real Salt Lake 2 FC Dallas 2

Houston 2 Vancouver 1

Sporting Kansas City 3 San Jose 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Carolina at Nashville, 2:30 p.m. (Carolina leads series 2-1)

Colorado at St. Louis, 5 p.m. (Colorado leads series 3-0)

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 3-1)

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series 2-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Great Britain vs. Slovakia, 5:15 a.m.

Norway vs. Italy, 5:15 a.m.

Sweden vs. Belarus, 9:15 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Finland, 9:15 a.m.

Denmark vs. Switzerland, 1:15 p.m.

Canada vs. United States, 1:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (Start of series)

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. (Start of series)

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m. (Start of series)

Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. (Start of series)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:15 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.