Sports Roundup – May 24

LOCAL SPORTS

Long-time sports announcer Dave LeBlanc is set to be inducted into the Cape Breton Sports Hall of Fame. He started at the Sydney Forum, and was the Sports Director at CJCB Radio & Television in Sydney for more than three decades. In 1993, he received a Calder Cup ring from that year’s American Hockey League Champions, the Cape Breton Oilers. LeBlanc will be inducted next Saturday, May 31 at Centre 200 in Sydney.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout of the post-season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 in Game 2 to tie the N-H-L Western Conference final. Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz left the ice without putting any weight on his left leg after Edmonton defender Darnell Nurse slashed him on top of his skate in the third period.

Hunter St. Martin’s late goal was the winner as the Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Rimouski Oceanic 5-4 in the first round-robin game of the Memorial Cup. The round-robin portion of the tournament continues today when the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Moncton Wildcats face the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights.

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 39 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 114-109 for a 2-0 lead in the N-B-A Eastern Conference finals. Myles Turner added 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Pacers. Game 3 is Sunday in Indiana.

Brandon Lowe and Curtis Mead homered as the Tampa Bay Rays snapped the Toronto Blue Jays’ three-game win streak with a 3-1 victory. Lowe put the Rays ahead in the third against Eric Lauer with his team-leading ninth home run, a two-run drive. Mead homered in the fourth. Rays starter Drew Rasmussen allowed four hits and two walks.

Cal Raleigh hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off the right field foul pole and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 5-3. Raleigh’s 17th homer followed Julio Rodríguez’s tying R-B-I double in the seventh inning.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s first career grand slam came in the seventh inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 13-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. It made him the first Cubs player since runs batted in became an official stat in 1920 to have two games with at least six R-B-Is in a calendar month. The 23-year-old outfielder — who batted cleanup on Friday night — drove in six runs from the leadoff spot in the Cubs’ 13-3 victory over the White Sox on May 16th.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Conference Finals

Edmonton 3 Dallas 0 (Best-of-seven series 1-1)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Boston 19 Baltimore 5 (1st game)

Baltimore at Boston, 2nd game postponed

Cleveland 3 Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 4 Texas 1

Minnesota 3 Kansas City 1

Seattle 5 Houston 3

National League

San Francisco 4 Washington 0

San Diego 2 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 13 Cincinnati 6

Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)

St. Louis 4 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 N.Y. Mets 5 (13 innings)

Interleague

Colorado 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Angels 7 Miami 4

Philadelphia 4 Athletics 3

NBA Conference Finals

Indiana 114 New York 109 (Indiana leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

WNBA

Minnesota 76 Connecticut 70

Seattle 77 Phoenix 70

Golden State 82 Los Angeles 73

Las Vegas 75 Washington 72

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Conference Finals

Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

PWHL Final

Ottawa at Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Best-of-five series tied 1-1)

World Hockey Championship Semifinals at Stockholm, Sweden

Sweden vs. United States, 8:20 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Denmark, 12:20 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Wacha 3-4) at Minnesota (Matthews 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 3-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-5) at Detroit (Mize 6-1), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Kelly 5-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (Irvin 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0) at Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 6-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Athletics (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-4), 10:07 p.m.

NBA Conference Finals

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

WNBA

New York at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

CFL Pre-Season

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

MLS

FC Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Diego FC, 4:45 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.