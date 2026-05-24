Sports Roundup – May 24

Gage Gilby picked up his first career Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour victory on his home track. Gilby battled to the line with Cory Hall in a spectacular photo finish with Hall coming across the line just 0.04 seconds behind Gilby. Jordan Veinotte had a stellar performance at Scotia Speedworld, ripping the Eastlink fastest lap of the day with a blistering 14.379 seconds and a third-place finish. Austin MacDonald of Pictou started at the back of the field and drove his way to a fifth place finish. Ryan VanOirschot finished tenth.

The Tour heads to Petty International Raceway Saturday, June 6th for the Mr. Lube + Tires 150.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, including the overtime winner, and the Carolina Hurricanes limited the visiting Montreal Canadiens to just 12 shots in posting a 3-2 victory. Ehlers scored at 3:29 of overtime to help the Hurricanes tie the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final at 1-all. Josh Anderson scored twice for the Canadiens, who host Game 3 on Monday.

Jalen Brunson had 30 points and six assists, Mikal Bridges had 22 points and six rebounds, and the visiting New York Knicks grabbed a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals with a 121-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 24 points and six rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell had 23 points. Game 4 is Monday in Cleveland. The Knicks are closing in on their first N-B-A Finals appearance since 1999.

Emily Engstler had 16 points, including nine in the third quarter, as the visiting Portland Fire routed the Toronto Tempo 99-80 in the first-ever meeting between the W-N-B-A expansion teams. Bridget Carleton of Chatham-Kent, Ontario, had 15 points for Portland. Marina Mabrey and rookie Kiki Rice had 19 points apiece for Toronto, which lost back-to-back games and slipped to 3-and-4.

A season-high fourth straight win for the Toronto Blue Jays. George Springer’s lead-off homer and Jesus Sanchez’s go-ahead R-B-I double in the sixth inning led Toronto past the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. Jays’ starter Patrick Corbin allowed a run on five hits and no walks while fanning seven over six innings. Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman recorded three strikeouts in the ninth as he posted his fifth save.

A productive day for George Russell at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Russell earned the pole position for today’s race, finishing 0-point-068 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli. Russell was also first in sprint qualifying by the same margin over Antonelli, who is F-1’s points leader.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final

Carolina 3 Montreal 2 (OT) (Series tied 1-1)

World Men’s Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

Denmark 4 Slovenia 0

Czechia 3 Slovakia 2

Norway 3 Sweden 2

Latvia 4 United States 2

Switzerland 9 Hungary 0

Germany 6 Austria 2

Memorial Cup Preliminary Round at Kelowna, B.C.

Everett 5 Chicoutimi 3

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 5 Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 2 Athletics 0

Houston 3 Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 10 Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 3 Cleveland 0

American League

Kansas City 5 Seattle 0

Minnesota 4 Boston 2

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Detroit at Baltimore, ppd.

National League

St. Louis 8 Cincinnati 1 (Game 1)

Cincinnati 7 St. Louis 6 (Game 2, 11 innings)

Miami 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 2 Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 11 Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5 Colorado 4

NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals

New York 121 Cleveland 108 (New York leads series 3-0)

WNBA

Portland 99 Toronto 80

Minnesota 85 Chicago 75

Los Angeles 101 Las Vegas 95

MLS

Vancouver 4 San Diego FC 2

CF Montréal 4 D.C. United 4

Chicago 2 Toronto FC 1

St. Louis City 3 Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1 Minnesota 1

Charlotte FC 1 New England 0

Cincinnati 6 Orlando City 2

New York 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 2 New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 2 Colorado 1

San Jose 3 Portland 1

Houston 1 L.A. Galaxy 1

Northern Super League

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1

Vancouver 2 Toronto 1

Canadian Premier League

Toronto 1 Halifax 1

Quebec 1 Vancouver 1

CFL Pre-Season

Toronto 20 Hamilton 10

Edmonton 34 British Columbia 16

Saskatchewan 31 Winnipeg 27

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Western Conference Final

Colorado at Vegas, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads series 2-0)

World Men’s Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

at Fribourg, Switzerland

Denmark vs Italy, 10:20 a.m.

Slovakia vs Canada, 2:20 p.m.

at Zurich, Switzerland

Great Britain vs Latvia, 10:20 a.m.

Finland vs Austria, 2:20 p.m.

Memorial Cup at Kelowna, B.C. Preliminary Round

Chicoutimi vs. Kelowna, 9 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-2) at Toronto (Cease 3-2), 12:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 5-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-3) at San Francisco (Ray 3-6), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-2) at San Diego (King 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 12:35 p.m., Game 1

Minnesota (Ober 5-2) at Boston (Gray 5-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-5), 6:05 p.m., Game 2

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 7:20 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Miami (Phillips 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-4) at Milwaukee (Sproat 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 2-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 5-2) at Atlanta (Pérez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 2-1)

WNBA

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 6 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 9:15 p.m.

Northern Super League

Calgary at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Hamilton at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Pacific at Calgary, 5 p.m.