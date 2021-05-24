Sports Roundup – May 24

Three games into the N-H-L postseason and the Edmonton Oilers are already on the brink of elimination. The Winnipeg Jets have a 3-0 series lead after a dramatic come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory. Down 4-1, the Jets stormed back with three goals in the third before Nikolaj Ehlers scored the O-T winner.

Canadian Dillon Brooks put on a show in his first N-B-A playoff game. The 25-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, led the way with 31 points and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies upset the league-best Utah Jazz 112-109. Brooks set a Grizzlies points record for a player making his N-B-A playoffs debut.

Gavin Lux hit a grand slam and the L.A. Dodgers pounded the San Francisco Giants 11-5. Pitcher Julio Urias struck out 10 batters over six innings and even drove in three runs at the plate. The Dodgers have won eight games in a row.

It took nine full innings of scoreless baseball before there was a breakthrough. Javier Baez hit a two-run shot in the 10th to lead the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1. It was just the second earned run allowed by Cards pitcher Alex Reyes in 25 innings this season.

Nashville S-C remains undefeated in Major League Soccer. Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute to beat expansion side Austin F-C 1-0. Joe Willis recorded his fourth straight clean sheet. He has not allowed a goal in 407 minutes. The Seattle Sounders and Orlando City are the two other undefeated M-L-S teams.

With the Olympics in two months, Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to vaccinate elderly people in Tokyo. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Games and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating elderly people by the end of July. The Olympics are set to start July 23rd.

Sunday’s Games

NHL Playoffs Best-of-Seven First Round

Nashville 4 Carolina 3 (2OT) (Series tied 2-2)

Colorado 5 St. Louis 2 (Colorado wins series 4 – 0)

Boston 3 Washington 1 (Boston wins series 4 – 1)

Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 4 (OT) (Winnipeg leads series 3-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

United States 5 Canada 1

Slovakia 2 Great Britain 1

Norway 4 Italy 1

Belarus 1 Sweden 0

Kazakhstan 2 Finland 1

Switzerland 1 Denmark 0

NBA Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Philadelphia 125 Washington 118 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Phoenix 99 L.A. Lakers 90 (Phoenix leads series 1-0)

Atlanta 107 New York 105 (Atlanta leads series 1-0)

Memphis 112 Utah 109 (Memphis leads series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8 Cleveland 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Texas 3 Houston 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 6 Oakland 5

National League

Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 4

Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 11 San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 1 (10 innings)

Interleague

Washington 6 Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6 Boston 2

San Diego 9 Seattle 2

MLS

Atlanta 1 Seattle 1

Philadelphia 1 D.C. United 0

Nashville 1 Austin FC 0

Monday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. (Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series 3-0)

Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. (Vegas leads series 3-1)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Slovakia vs. Russia, 9:15 a.m.

Latvia vs. Italy, 9:15 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Belarus, 1:15 p.m.

Germany vs. Canada, 1:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – Best-of-Seven First Round

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. (Portland lead series 1-0)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.