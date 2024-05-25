Sports Roundup – May 25

Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 2 to even the Eastern Conference final. Goodrow fired a snap shot from between the circles over Sergei Bobrovsky’s right shoulder, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd that had been sitting on edge into a frenzy.

Luka Doncic hit the go-ahead three-pointer and posted his fifth triple-double of the playoffs to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-108 victory and a 2-0 lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. Doncic had 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds as the Mavericks erased an 18-point deficit that stood late in the second quarter and were still down 16 midway through the third.

Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer to highlight Houston’s six-run fourth that backed Justin Verlander’s winning start, and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3. Verlander struck out nine over six innings to pass Hall of Famer Greg Maddux for 10th on the all-time strikeouts list. The Astros ace now has three-thousand-377.

Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning as the San Francisco Giants came back from another big deficit to beat the staggering New York Mets 8-7. After climbing out of a 6-2 hole in the eighth, the Giants joined the 1932 St. Louis Cardinals as the only major league teams since 1900 to win three consecutive road games they trailed by at least four runs.

Braxton Garrett outdueled Arizona ace Zac Gallen for his first career shutout, Otto Lopez hit a two-run single and the Miami Marlins beat the Diamondbacks 3-0. The Marlins have won eight of their past 11 after starting the season with a 10-and-31 record. Garrett had easily his best outing since his return from a shoulder injury, giving up just four hits while striking out six.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Conference Finals

New York Rangers 2 Florida 1 (OT) (Series tied 1-1)

Memorial Cup at Saginaw, Mich.

Saginaw 5 Moose Jaw 4

PWHL Playoffs Final (Best-of-Five)

Minnesota 4 Boston 1 (Minnesota leads series 2-1)

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

Dallas 109 Minnesota 108 (Dallas leads series 2-0)

WNBA

Indiana 78 Los Angeles 73

MLB

American League

Detroit 6 Toronto 2

Kansas City 8 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3 Texas 2

Baltimore 6 Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 10 L.A. Angels 4

Houston 6 Oakland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 11 Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 9 L.A. Dodgers 6

San Francisco 8 N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd

Colorado 3 Philadelphia 2 (11 innings)

Miami 3 Arizona 0

Interleague

Washington 6 Seattle 1

Milwaukee 7 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8 San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Conference Finals

Edmonton at Dallas, 8 p.m. (Edmonton leads series 1-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Semifinals at Prague

Sweden vs. Czechia, 8:20 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland, 12:20 p.m.

Memorial Cup at Saginaw, Mich.

London vs. Drummondville, 4 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

WNBA

New York at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Berríos 5-3) at Detroit (Olson 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 2-3) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 2-4) at Oakland (Sears 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4), 9:38 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Hicks 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at Colorado (Hudson 1-7), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 0-2) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at Washington (Williams 4-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 3-2) at San Diego (Cease 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

MLS

Nashville at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CFL Pre-Season

Ottawa at Hamilton, 2 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

B.C. at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.