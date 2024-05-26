Sports Roundup – May 26

LOCAL SPORTS

At the NCAA Division 1 Track and Field 5000m semi final in Lexington Kentucky, Antigonish’s Siona Chisholm of the University of Notre Dame ran a 15:43 to qualify for the NCAA final on June 8th in Eugene, Oregon. Her time of 15:32 at the ACC championship in Atlanta, Georgia was the third fastest in Notre Dame school history.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour kicked off the season with the East Coast International 150 in Fredericton. Jarrett Butcher crossed the line to take home the first victory of the season. While it looked like Ashton Tucker was going to take the win, Butcher managed to overtake him for the final two laps and Tucker had to settle for second. Cory Hall was third. Pictou’s Austin MacDonald was seventh, and Ryan VanOirschot finished twelfth in the 19-car field. The tour returns to Scotia Speedworld on Saturday, June 1st for the Kenny U-Pull 150.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mason Marchment’s goal at 3:41 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers. Jamie Benn and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who tied the best-of-seven Western Conference final at a game apiece. Connor Brown scored for the Oilers. Game 3 is Monday in Edmonton.

Canada will play for bronze at the men’s world hockey championship today in Czechia. Sven Andrighetto scored the shootout winner as Switzerland slipped past Canada 3-2 in Saturday’s semifinal. The Swiss play host Czechia in today’s gold-medal game. The 28-time champion Canada faces Sweden for third place.

At the Memorial Cup tournament in Saginaw Michigan, the London Knights shut out the Drummonville Voltigeurs 4-0. New Glasgow’s Landon Sim had an assist for the Knights in the win. Play continues today with Drummondville versus the host Saginaw Spirit.

Visiting Inter Miami, playing without superstar Lionel Messi, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, still beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in Major League Soccer action. Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana scored for the visitors. Ryan Gauld scored for Vancouver.

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and had 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics rallied from 18 points down to edge the host Indiana Pacers 114-111 to grab a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven N-B-A Eastern Conference finals. Jaylen Brown added 24 points for the visitors, who can sweep the series on Monday. Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 32 points. The Celtics outscored the Pacers 33-21 in the final quarter.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who headed to Detroit on Friday coming off two wins at home against the Chicago White Sox, can’t seem to buy a run against the Tigers. Detroit beat the Blue Jays 2-1 Saturday and 6-2 Friday. So the Jays will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid and to score some runs when they play the Tigers today in the final game of their three-game series. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is scheduled to pitch for the Jays.

The Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes all registered pre-season C-F-L wins. The visiting Redblacks defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-22, the visiting Roughriders edged the Elks 28-27, the Stampeders beat the visiting B-C Lions 30-6, and the defending champion Alouettes beat the visiting Toronto Argonauts 30-13.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Conference Finals

Dallas 3 Edmonton 1 (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

IIHF World Hockey Championship Semifinals at Prague

Switzerland 3 Canada 2 (SO)

Czechia 7 Sweden 3

Memorial Cup at Saginaw, Mich.

London 4 Drummondville 0

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

Boston 114 Indiana 111 (Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

WNBA

Minnesota 84 New York 67

Connecticut 86 Chicago 82

Las Vegas 99 Indiana 80

Seattle 101 Washington 69

Dallas 107 Phoenix 92

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Toronto 1

Baltimore 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5 Texas 3

Oakland 3 Houston 1

Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)

Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 3

National League

San Francisco 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 4 Atlanta 1

St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 6

Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 8 Colorado 4

Arizona 3 Miami 2

Interleague

Washington 3 Seattle 1

Milwaukee 6 Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 4 San Diego 1

MLS

Miami 2 Vancouver 1

Cincinnati 4 Toronto FC 3

Nashville 0 CF Montréal 0

Los Angeles FC 1 Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 0 Charlotte FC 0

Chicago 1 D.C. United 1

New York City FC 1 New England 0

Columbus 2 Orlando City 0

Real Salt Lake 3 FC Dallas 3

Seattle 2 St Louis City 1

Minnesota 3 Colorado 3

LA Galaxy 2 Houston 1

Portland 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Austin FC 1 San Jose 1

CFL Pre-Season

Montreal 30 Toronto 13

Ottawa 31 Hamilton 22

Saskatchewan 28 Edmonton 27

Calgary 30 B.C. 6

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Conference Finals

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 3 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Prague

Bronze-medal game: Canada vs. Sweden, 9:20 a.m.

Gold-medal game: Switzerland vs. Czechia, 2:20 p.m.

PWHL Walter Cup Final

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Minnesota leads best-of-five 2-1)

Memorial Cup at Saginaw, Mich.

Saginaw (OHL/host) vs. Drummondville (QMJHL), 7:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

WNBA

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-1) at Cincinnati (Suter 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 3-3), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 2-4) at Arizona (Pfaadt 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-0) at St. Louis (Gray 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Myers 1-2) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.