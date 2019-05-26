Sports Roundup – May 26

Kawhi Leonard had 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors into the N-B-A Finals for the first time with a 100-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors overcame a 15-point deficit to win the series in six games and will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the N-B-A Finals on Thursday night. Pascal Siakam scored 18 points, Kyle Lowry had 17 and Fred VanVleet 14 for the Raptors.

Canada can win its first men’s world hockey championship since 2016. Mark Stone scored his tournament-leading eighth goal and Matt Murray made 39 saves as Canada downed the Czech Republic 5-1 in the tournament’s semifinal. The Canadians take on Finland in the gold-medal final.

Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam, and San Diego hit a franchise-record seven home runs to romp to a 19-4 win in Toronto. Cal Quantrill, from nearby Port Hope, Ontario, and the son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, earned his first win in his fourth career start.

Kole Calhoun drove in the tying run in the ninth inning with an R-B-I double and then scored the winner on pinch-hitter Jared Walsh’s single as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Calhoun, who finished 3 for 3 with two R-B-Is and two runs scored, also homered in the third inning.

Mike Fiers won in his first start at the Oakland Coliseum since pitching a no-hitter this month, and the Athletics handed the Mariners a 6-5 loss. Matt Chapman homered and Ramon Laureano doubled in his fifth straight game, matching Miguel Tejada for the Oakland record.

MLB

Interleague

San Diego 19 Toronto 4

N.Y. Mets 5 Detroit 4 (13 innings)

Baltimore 9 Colorado 6

American League

Minnesota 8 Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Kansas City 3 (1st game)

N.Y. Yankees 6 Kansas City 5 (2nd game)

Oakland 6 Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 2

Houston 4 Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3 Texas 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Cincinnati 6

Arizona 10 San Francisco 4

Washington 5 Miami 0

Philadelphia 7 Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6 Atlanta 3

MLS

New York City FC 1 Chicago 1

Vancouver 2 FC Dallas 1

D.C. United 1 New England 1

New York 2 Cincinnati 0

Portland 3 Philadelphia 1

Minnesota United 1 Houston 0

Colorado 3 Columbus 2