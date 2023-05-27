Sports Roundup – May 27

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays did all their scoring in the third inning en route to a much-needed 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Kevin Kiermaier and Bo Bichette homered in a three-run third, pitcher Kevin Gausman won for the first time in more than a month and the Jays won for the just second time in their last nine games. The Twins stranded 13 runners on base.

Jose Maltos’s fifth field goal of the night, a 42-yarder on the final play of the game, lifted the visiting Montreal Alouettes to a 22-21 C-F-L pre-season win over the Ottawa Redblacks. The Als scored 10 points in the final two minutes to record the win. Quartney Davis of Montreal and Daniel Oladejo of Ottawa each had touchdown receptions at T-D Place Stadium.

Team Canada had the day off to prepare for its Saturday semifinal game against Latvia at the men’s world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland. The United States meets Germany in Saturday’s other semifinal. Canada advanced to the semis by beating Finland 4-1, while Latvia upset Sweden 3-1.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will be aiming to punch their tickets to the Stanley Cup final on Saturday when they host the Dallas Stars. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven Western Conference final 3-1 and can wrap up the series with a victory in Game 5. The winner of the series meets the Florida Panthers in the Cup final.

The Boston Celtics can defy the odds on Saturday night should they beat the Miami Heat and tie the N-B-A Eastern Conference finals at 3-3. The Celtics trailed the series 3-0 at one point, but have rattled off back-to-back wins to stay alive. Game 6 is in Miami. Game 7, if needed, will be played Monday in Boston. The winner faces the Denver Nuggets in the N-B-A finals.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 12 Detroit 3

Texas 12 Baltimore 2

Houston 5 Oakland 2

National League

Cincinnati 9 Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15 Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Colorado 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 9 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4 St. Louis 3

Washington 12 Kansas City 10

Miami 6 L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7 Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11 Seattle 6

CFL Pre-Season

Montreal 22 Ottawa 21

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m. (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

World Hockey Championship Semifinals

At Tampere, Finland

Canada vs. Latvia, 7:20 a.m.

United States vs. Germany, 11:20 a.m.

NBA Eastern Conference final

Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 0-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-3) at Minnesota (Lopez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

CFL Pre-Season

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

B.C. at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLS

Miami at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.