Sports Roundup – May 28

LOCAL SPORTS

Ryan Messer got his first career win on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour at Speedway 660 after a late race charge to get by reigning Series Champ Craig Slaunwhite on lap 134. After an incident in the final practice of the day, Jarrett Butcher rebounded for a third place finish. Ashton Tucker and Russell Smith Jr completed the top five in the 21 car field. Local Racer Ryan VanOirschot finished fifteenth.

The next event on the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 at Riverside International Speedway in James River on Saturday, June 10th. Tickets are on sale at www.riversidespeedway.ca.

In High School Track and Field, Zoe Landry, Sarah Wallace, Conlan MacKenzie and Anna Robison will be leading a strong contingent of runners from the Dr. J.H. Gillis High School Royals at this week’s School Sport championships, after strong first place finishes in multiple events at the School Sport Northumberland Regionals in Stellarton this past weekend. The School Sport Track and Field Championships will be held Thursday and Friday at Beazley Field in Dartmouth.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Derrick White scored with 0-point-1 seconds left on the clock and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in N-B-A playoff history, by beating the Miami Heat 104-103 to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points for the Celtics, who became only the fourth N-B-A team to erase a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-7 series and force a deciding game. Game 7 is Monday in Boston.

Ty Dellandrea scored twice midway through the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and lift the visiting Dallas Stars to a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, forcing a Game 6 in the N-H-L’s Western Conference final. The Stars, with back-to-back wins in the best-of-seven playoff series, are looking to stave off elimination again on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

Team Canada will play for gold today at the men’s world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland. Canada, which scored 3 times in the third period Saturday to defeat Latvia 4-2 in the semifinals, meets Germany, which knocked off the favoured United States 4-3 in overtime in Saturday’s other semifinal. Latvia and the U-S will play for bronze.

The visiting Toronto Blues will try to win their 3-game weekend series with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday after splitting the first two. Right-hander Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Jays trying to improve his 4-and-4 record. Right-hander Bailey Ober will pitch for the Twins, who won 9-7 on Saturday after losing 3-1 on Friday. The Jays have lost 10 of their last 13 games.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats rolled out new quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell in the first quarter and the former Calgary Stampeder didn’t disappoint as the Tabbies defeated the visiting Toronto Argonauts 27-22 in C-F-L pre-season action on Saturday. Elsewhere, the Saskatchewan Roughriders rallied to beat the visiting B-C Lions 30-27, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers edged the Elks 25-23 in Edmonton.

The Whitecaps’ road woes continue as Vancouver dropped a 3-1 Major League Soccer match to host St. Louis City on Saturday night. The Whitecaps haven’t picked up a win in 15 straight road matches. Elsewhere, Toronto F-C posted a 2-1 victory over the visiting D-C United at B-M-O Field, while Chinonso Offor’s goal in the 53rd minute gave C-F Montreal a 1-0 victory over visiting Inter Miami at Saputo Stadium.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Western Conference Final

Dallas 4 Vegas 2 (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

World Hockey Championship Semifinals at Tampere, Finland

Canada 4 Latvia 2

Germany 4 United States 3 (OT)

NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Boston 104 Miami 103 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Minnesota 9 Toronto 7

Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 5 Baltimore 3

Houston 6 Oakland 3

National League

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1

San Francisco 3 Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10 N.Y. Mets 7

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 6 Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 5 Pittsburgh 0

Washington 4 Kansas City 2

Boston 2 Arizona 1

St. Louis 2 Cleveland 1 (10 innings)

Miami 8 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)

CFL Pre-Season

Hamilton 27 Toronto 22

Saskatchewan 30 B.C. 27

Winnipeg 25 Edmonton 23

MLS

CF Montreal 1 Miami 0

Toronto 2 D.C. United 1

St. Louis City 3 Vancouver 1

Seattle 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Chicago 3 New England 3

Philadelphia 3 New York City FC 1

Atlanta 1 Orlando City 1

Houston 2 Austin 1

Real Salt Lake 1 Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 1 Colorado 0

Charlotte 1 LA Galaxy 0

FC Dallas 1 San Jose 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

World Hockey Championship at Tampere, Finland

Gold-Medal Game

Canada vs. Germany, 1 p.m.

Bronze-Medal Game

United States vs. Latvia, 8 a.m.

MLB

American League

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Perez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Sporting KC, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.