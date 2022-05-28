Sports Roundup – May 28

The Edmonton Oilers know who they will see in the N-H-L’s Western Conference final after Darren Helm scored with 5.6 seconds remaining to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 comeback win over the St. Louis Blues, ending the second-round series in six games. The West final will begin Tuesday in Denver.

Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips.

The Golden State Warriors still don’t know who they will meet in the N-B-A Finals. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals by holding off the Celtics, 111-103 in Boston. Butler delivered 26 of his game-high 47 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds and eight assists, allowing Miami to shake off back-to-back losses.

Alejandro Kirk scored on an error in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Kirk led off the ninth with a single to centre and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lined a base hit to right field to move Kirk to third, and he scored when Juan Lagares misplayed the ball.

Major League Baseball

Toronto 4 LA Angels 3

Cincinnati 5 San Francisco 1

Baltimore 12 Boston 8

NY Mets 8 Philadelphia 6

NY Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 0

Atlanta 6 Miami 4

Minnesota 10 Kansas City 7

St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 2

LA Dodgers 6 Arizona 4

Seattle 6 Houston 1

Texas 8 Oakland 5

San Diego 4 Pittsburgh 3

Colorado vs Washington, postponed

Cleveland vs Detroit, postponed

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the United States’ political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas. Kapler said he needs more time to consider specific actions he might suggest be taken to prevent more tragedies of this type, such as stronger gun control laws.

The Ottawa Redblacks had some late-game heroics to squeeze out a 23-17 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts Friday night at TD Place. Friday’s game marked the first pre-season league game since 2019. Jeremiah Masoli was 8 for 11 for 105 yards and one touchdown in his Ottawa debut.

Nick Arbuckle passed for a pair of touchdowns and 145 yards as the Edmonton Elks downed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30-20 in the other CFL pre-season game. It was Arbuckle’s first game action with the Elks. The three-year veteran was acquired last October in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, but never got into a game with his new teammates.

A couple Canadian players have moved on to the fourth round at the French Open. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez were both victorious today. And other stars Alex Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens also won their third-round matches.

Colton Herta rolled his Indianapolis 500 car end-over-end during Friday’s final practice for Sunday’s Indy 500. The star driver for Andretti Autosport was uninjured, but the crash destroyed the Andretti Honda and he will need a backup for Sunday’s race.