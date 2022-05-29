Sports Roundup – May 29

Several local connections to this year’s Support4Sport Awards. Stellarton’s Blayre Turnbull was named Senior Female Athlete of the Year. Troy Ryan, who helped lead Team Canada to Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2021 Women’s Worlds, was named Coach of the Year. And Shauna Neary of Antigonish is the Support4Sport Official of the Year. Congratulations to all winners.

Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round N-H-L playoff series. Game 7 is Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the winner advancing to play the well-rested Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche open their Western Conference Final in Denver on Tuesday.

Canada and host Finland will square off for world hockey championship gold on Sunday for the third straight time. Canada advanced with a 6-1 semifinal win on Saturday over Czechia. The host side edged the Americans 4-3. Finland won the 2019 title and Canada won last year after the 2020 tournament was cancelled.

Five different players scored touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders rolled to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Saturday. Meanwhile in Hamilton, rookie kicker Tadgh Leader made a 35-yard field goal on the game’s final play to give the Tiger-Cats an improbable 25-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Canadian Stephen Ames will carry a two-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Michigan. Ames is 12-under for the tournament and two strokes up on Bernhard Langer and fellow Canadian Mike Wei. Paul Goydos is three off the lead and one ahead of Alex Cejka, Brian Gay and Steven Alker.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games Saturday after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. The 34-year-old Pham also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday night, and he will serve the final two games this weekend.

Police deployed tear gas on soccer fans waiting in long lines to get into a Paris stadium for the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The final was delayed by nearly 40 minutes while security struggled to cope with the vast crowd and fans climbing over fences. Angry Liverpool fans held in the lines were seen hanging onto railings and shouting to be let into the stadium. Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, which won a 14th European Cup.

Saturday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Eastern Conference Final

N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 2 (Series tied 3-3)

World Hockey Championship Semifinals at Tempere, Finland

Finland 4 United States 3

Canada 6 Czechia 1

Canadian Football League Pre-Season

Calgary 41 B.C. 6

Hamilton 25 Montreal 23

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 L.A. Angels 5

Boston 5 Baltimore 3 (1st Game)

Baltimore 4 Boston 2 (2nd Game)

Kansas City 7 Minnesota 3

Texas 11 Oakland 4

Cleveland 8 Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 6 Houston 0

National League

St. Louis 8 Milwaukee 3

Colorado 3 Washington 2

Miami 4 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 4 San Diego 2

Major League Soccer

Los Angeles FC 3 San Jose 2

Columbus 2 Atlanta 1

New York Red Bulls 4 D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 3 Chicago 2

CF Montreal 4 Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 1 New England 1

FC Dallas 3 Orlando City 1

Miami 2 Portland 1

New York City FC 1 Minnesota 0

Nashville 3 Colorado 1

Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Houston 0

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

World Hockey Championship at Tampere, Finland

Third Place: United States vs. Czechia, 8:20 a.m.

Championship: Finland vs. Canada, 1:20 p.m.

National Basketball Association Playoffs – Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Final

Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Washington (Gray 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-4) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 5-0) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.