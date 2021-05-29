Sports Roundup – May 29

The Vegas Golden Knights are heading to the second round of the N-H-L playoffs. Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win in Game 7 of their series. Vegas faces Colorado next.

The Toronto Blue Jays are back in the win column. Toronto beat Cleveland 11-2 to win for the third time in the past four games. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh because of nasty weather. Gusty wind and blowing rain throughout made conditions miserable for all involved.

Short and sweet for the Boston Red Sox. In a game called after 5 1/2 innings because of rain, Boston beat the Miami Marlins 5-2. A drizzle at the onset grew into a downpour, with puddles forming throughout the infield despite the grounds crew’s efforts.

Cody Bellinger is ready to return from a broken leg that’s sidelined him for nearly two months. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says the 2019 N-L M-V-P will start in centre field this weekend against San Francisco. Bellinger has been out since April 5 with a hairline fracture in his left fibula.

Big night for Jayson Tatum. The Celtic scored a career playoff-high 50 points as Boston beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-119 in N-B-A playoff action. The Celtics’ win cut their series deficit to 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Boston.

Familiar sight for Toronto Raptors fans. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 in N-B-A playoff action. The Clippers now trail the series 2-1. Paul George added 29 points for the winners. Mavs guard Luka Doncic had a playoff career-high 44 points.

Friday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – First Round

Vegas 6 Minnesota 2 (Vegas wins series 4-3)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Canada 4 Kazakhstan 2

Sweden 4 Britain 1

Norway 4 Latvia 3 (SO)

Denmark 5 Belarus 2

NBA Playoffs – First Round

Atlanta 105 New York 94 (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

Boston 125 Brooklyn 119 (Brooklyn leads series 2-1)

L.A. Clippers 118 Dallas 108 (Dallas leads series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Detroit 3 New York Yankees 2 (10 innings)

Toronto 11 Cleveland 2 (7 innings)

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (Postponed)

Kansas City 8 Minnesota 3

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3 Texas 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 1 Cincinnati 0

Colorado at Pittsburgh (Postponed)

Milwaukee at Washington (Postponed)

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Postponed)

St. Louis 8 Arizona 6

San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 5

Interleague

Boston 5 Miami 2 (6 innings)

San Diego 10 Houston 3 (11 innings)

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. (Toronto leads series 3-2)

Second Round

New York Islanders at Boston, 8 p.m. (Start of series)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Czech Republic vs. Britain, 5:15 a.m.

Italy vs. Kazakhstan, 5:15 a.m.

Sweden vs. Russia, 9:15 a.m.

Norway vs. United States, 9:15 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Denmark, 1:15 p.m.

Germany vs. Finland, 1:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – First Round

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 3-0)

Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. (Denver leads series 2-1)

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 2-0)

Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Happ 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Montas 5-4), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 7-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

CF Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.