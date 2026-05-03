Sports Roundup – May 3

Logan Stankoven scored twice, Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 3-0. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves to net the shutout, while Mike Reilly added two assists as the Canes grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second-round series. Game 2 is Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kazuma Okamoto hit his third home run in two days, Brandon Valenzuela homered in an eight-run eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4. The Blue Jays scored a season high in runs while winning for the sixth time in eight games, but saw George Springer leave with an injury after being hit by a pitch on the left foot in the third inning. Manager John Schneider said X-rays showed no new fracture.

Joel Embiid and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics 109-100 to complete the N-B-A’s 14th comeback from a 3-1 series deficit. Embiid finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and 11 rebounds. Philadelphia will visit the third-seeded New York Knicks on Monday in Game 1 of the second round.

Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby at odds of 23 to 1 to make Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train the winner of the opening leg of the Triple Crown. DeVaux is just the second female trainer to win any Triple Crown race after Jena Antonucci won with Arcangelo in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Jockey Jose Ortiz won the Derby for the first time in his 11th try.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs Second Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Carolina 3 Philadelphia 0 (Carolina leads series 1-0)

PWHL Playoffs Semifinals | Best-of-Five Series

Minnesota 5 Montreal 4 (OT) (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Ottawa 3 Boston 1 (Series tied 1-1)

NBA Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Philadelphia 109 Boston 100 (Philadelphia wins series 4-3)

MLB

American League

Toronto 11 Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 9 Baltimore 4

Cleveland 14 Athletics 6

Houston 6 Boston 3

Detroit 5 Texas 1

Kansas City 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 2 Arizona 0

Miami 4 Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 4 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 17 Cincinnati 7

St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 9 Colorado 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 5 San Francisco 1

Chicago White Sox 4 San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (10 innings)

MLS

Vancouver 1 LA Galaxy 1

Toronto FC 1 San Jose 1

Seattle 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Portland 0

Orlando City 4 Miami 3

Atlanta 3 CF Montréal 1

Minnesota 3 Columbus 2

New England 1 Charlotte FC 0

FC Dallas 2 New York 0

Nashville 0 Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 3 Chicago 2

Houston 1 Colorado 0

San Diego 2 Los Angeles FC 2

Northern Super League

Ottawa 5 Calgary 2

Montreal 4 Vancouver 0

Canadian Premier League

Hamilton 3 Halifax 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

Second Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. (Start of series)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Conference Final | Best-of-Seven Series

Moncton at Blainville-Boisbriand, 3 p.m. (Moncton leads series 3-2)

Chicoutimi at Rouyn-Noranda, 4 p.m. (Chicoutimi leads series 3-2)

NBA Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Seven Series

Orlando at Detroit, 3:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

WNBA Pre-Season

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Portland, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Yesavage 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 12:45 p.m.

Houston (Bolton 0-1) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 3-0) at Athletics (Civale 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 1-2) at Detroit (Holton 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Burns 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 2-1) at Washington (Littell 0-4), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-3) at Miami (Paddack 0-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 4-0) at St. Louis (May 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1) at San Diego (Vasquez 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

MLS

D.C. United at New York City, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Calgary at Quebec, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Victoria, 7 p.m.