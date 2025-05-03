Sports Roundup – May 3

LOCAL SPORTS

There are three teams announced so far for the Nova Scotia Hockey League, a new senior league set to begin operations this winter. In addition to teams in Eskasoni and Truro, there will also be a team for Cape Breton West, which will play out of the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood. More details on the teams and league are expected soon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Cam Fowler, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in a little over a two-minute span and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 to force Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves before being pulled after the second period for Eric Comrie who made four saves.

The N-H-L has announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers on Monday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. It also announced that the Washington Capitals will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to start their series. The rest of the second round’s schedule will be announced when available.

Nathan Lukes hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning to snap a tie and give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Toronto has won three straight. Guardians star José Ramírez left in the third inning because of a sprained right ankle.

Cal Raleigh hit a grand slam among his two homers, bringing his season total to a major league-leading 12, and Bryan Woo allowed only one single over 6 1/3 innings as the Seattle Mariners beat the struggling Texas Rangers 13-1. Raleigh gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning and his grand slam highlighted a seven-run fifth.

Fred VanVleet had 29 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and the Houston Rockets kept their season alive by beating the Golden State Warriors 115-107 to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round playoff series. Golden State went cold when it mattered most: The Warriors missed 13 straight shots in the fourth quarter.

Canada opened defence of its Pacific Four Series title with a somewhat laboured 26-14 win over the United States in women’s international rugby play. The Canadians needed two late tries to seal the deal, taking advantage of the Americans being down a player with Charli Jacoby sin-binned in the 69th minute for a high tackle. Canada played its first game in more than six months.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

St. Louis 5 Winnipeg 2 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

NBA Playoffs First Round

Houston 115 Golden State 107 (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Baltimore 3 Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 6 Minnesota 1

Toronto 5 Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Houston 3

Seattle 13 Texas 1

Detroit 9 L.A. Angels 1

National League

Cincinnati 6 Washington 1

Philadelphia 3 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 2 Atlanta 1

San Diego 9 Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 10 Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 9 St. Louis 3

San Francisco 4 Colorado 0

Interleague

Athletics 6 Miami 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

PWHL

Ottawa at Toronto, Noon

NBA Playoffs First Round

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-2) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 3-1) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-2) at Texas (Corbin 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at Baltimore (Sugano 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-3) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 5-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1) at Milwaukee (Quintana 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-1) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-3), 4:10 p.m.