Sports Roundup – May 30

LOCAL SPORTS

The first races of the season are on today at Riverside Speedway. The Spring Fling includes the East Coast Enduro Challenge, Mass Mini Stock & Street Stock races. The Box Office opens at 2 pm, and those 15 and under are admitted free!

Inverness Raceway is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The raceway kicks off its season with a celebration tomorrow with its opening card at 1 p.m. Manager Megan MacQuarrie says several events are planned over the course of the season, including a mini-three part racing series in September featuring Cape Breton horses, and a storytellers event in October with old drivers and trainers and how they got involved, and milestones reached by current drivers.

It’s the opening weekend for AGR Fastpitch. This afternoon, Heatherton hosts the U17 Chiefs at 1. Tomorrow, the Arisaig Blues face Guysborough and Pomquet with games starting at 11 am in Arisaig. The Blues are back in the AGR after a 12-year absence. There will be a BBQ and 50-50 on site for Sunday’s games.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and two assists as the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Stanley Cup final with a 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Hurricanes, who also got goals from Eric Robinson, Jackson Blake, Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis, won the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final in five games. Cole Caufield scored a power-play goal for the Canadiens.

Landon DuPont scored twice, Carter Bear had a goal and an assist, and the Everett Silvertips punched their ticket to Sunday’s Memorial Cup championship game with a 6-1 semifinal victory over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Kelowna, B-C. The Western Hockey League champion Silvertips will play the unbeaten Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener Rangers in the championship final at Prospera Place.

Vladimir Guerrero Junior hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to cap a furious Toronto rally, and the visiting Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5. Toronto trailed 5-0 at the start of the seventh, but Kazuma Okamoto and Charles McAdoo hit two-run homers to trim the deficit to 5-4. Toronto has won eight of 10.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is among the 26 players who will represent Canada at the FIFA World Cup this summer. Head coach Jesse Marsch unveiled his roster following a training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina. Davies was not at the camp as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Canada’s roster features 13 players who represented the country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including Davies, Juventus striker Jonathan David and Hull City midfielder Liam Millar.

Friday’s Games

NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final

Carolina 6 Montreal 1 (Carolina wins series 4-1)

Memorial Cup Semifinal at Kelowna, B.C.

Everett 6 Chicoutimi 1

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 8 L.A. Angels 5

N.Y. Yankees 8 Athletics 2

Cleveland 4 Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Detroit 3 (10 innings)

Texas 9 Kansas City 1

National League

L.A. Dodgers 4 Philadelphia 2

San Diego 7 Washington 5

Atlanta 8 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 7

Colorado 8 San Francisco 6

Interleague

Seattle 7 Arizona 6 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 5 Houston 4 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 6 Minnesota 5

WNBA

Minnesota 79 Chicago 58

New York 75 Phoenix 68

Los Angeles 92 Washington 87

Atlanta 86 Portland 66

Northern Super League

Ottawa 2 Halifax 1

Canadian Premier League

Inter Toronto at Supra du Quebec, suspended

CFL Pre-season

Ottawa 27 Montreal 3

Hamilton 20 Toronto 14

B.C. 30 Winnipeg 19

Calgary 21 Edmonton 18

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

World Men’s Hockey Championship Semifinals at Zurich, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Norway, 9:20 a.m.

Canada vs. Finland, 2 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

WNBA

Seattle at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit (Valdez 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 2-2) at Baltimore (Young 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 5-1) at Cleveland (Messick 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2) at Athletics (Ginn 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

National League

San Diego (King 4-3) at Washington (Griffin 6-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Phillips 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 2-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 2-4) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota (Ober 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-3) at Houston (Lambert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Seattle (Woo 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Northern Super League

Vancouver at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver at Halifax, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Victoria, 6 p.m.