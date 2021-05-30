Sports Roundup – May 30

The Canadiens and Maple Leafs are going the distance. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in overtime and Montreal defeated Toronto 3-2 to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in their first-round N-H-L- playoff series. The game was played in front of 25-hundred fans at the Bell Centre _ the first Canadian hockey crowd since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three goals by David Pastrnak gave the Boston Bruins a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their second-round series. It was Pastrnak’s second career playoff hat trick. David Krejci added four assists for Boston. The Bruins host Game 2 on Monday night.

The top-seeded Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-111 to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Donovan Mitchell scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Utah. Canadian Dillon Brooks, of Mississauga, Ontario, had 27 points before fouling out for the Grizzlies. Game 4 is Monday night in Memphis.

The San Francisco Giants combined for 16 hits to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6. The Giants have won consecutive games at Dodger Stadium after losing the first four in the season series. Pitcher Logan Webb held the Dodgers to just one hit and one earned run over five innings.

The Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on a 3-for-3 night by Luis Urias. Milwaukee swept the day-night doubleheader and is two games over 500 for the first time since May 13. The Nationals are last in the N-L East following a three-game losing streak.

Keegan Rosenberry scored his first goal of the Major League Soccer season and the Colorado Rapids beat F-C Dallas 3-0. William Yarbrough had a season-high six saves for the clean sheet. Dallas has lost four straight regular-season away matches.

Saturday’s Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Montreal 3 Toronto 2 (OT) (Series tied 3-3)

Second Round

Boston 5 New York Islanders 2 (Boston leads 1-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Czech Republic 6 Britain 1

Kazakhstan 11 Italy 3

Russia 4 Switzerland 1

United States 2 Norway 1

Slovakia 2 Denmark 0

Finland 2 Germany 1

NBA Playoffs First Round

Milwaukee 120 Miami 103 (Milwaukee wins series 4-0)

Portland 115 Denver 95 (Series tied 2-2)

Philadelphia 132 Washington 103 (Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Utah 121 Memphis 111 (Utah leads series 2-1)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 7 Baltimore 4 (1st game)

Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore 1 (2nd game)

Minnesota 6 Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 0

Detroit 6 N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3 Texas 2

Toronto at Cleveland – postponed

National League

Chicago Cubs 10 Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 7 Colorado 0 (1st game)

Pittsburgh 4 Colorado 0 (2nd game)

N.Y. Mets 13 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 4 Washington 1 (1st game)

Milwaukee 6 Washington 2 (2nd game)

San Francisco 11 L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis 7 Arizona 4

Interleague

Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 3

Boston 3 Miami 1

San Diego 11 Houston 8 (12 innings)

MLS

CF Montreal 1 Chicago 0

New York 2 Orlando City 1

New England 1 Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2 Toronto FC 1

Nashville 2 Atlanta 2

New York City FC 2 Los Angeles FC 1

LA Galaxy 1 San Jose 0

D.C. United 3 Miami 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Houston 2

Colorado 3 FC Dallas 0

Minnesota 1 Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m. (Start of series)

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m. (Start of series)

IIHF World Hockey Championship at Riga, Latvia

Belarus vs. Switzerland, 9:15 a.m.

Italy vs. Canada, 9:15 a.m.

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 1:15 p.m.

Finland vs. Latvia, 1:15 p.m.

NBA Playoffs – First Round

New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 2-1)

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. (Brooklyn leads series 2-1)

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (Dallas leads series 2-1)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-7), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Civale 7-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

National League

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 5-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-2) at Arizona (Martin 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.