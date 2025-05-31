Sports Roundup – May 31

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch: Opening Night of New Season

St. Andrew’s Flyers 7 St. Joseph’s U 17 Chiefs 0

Winning pitcher: Jarron Kennedy, 11 K (no hitter) Losing pitcher: Carter Decoste

Top hitters for the Flyers: Jarron Kennedy (Single, Double, 2 RBI), Andrew Mac Isaac (2 Singles, 2 RBI)

Pomquet Acadians 9 Guysborough Broadhorns 7

Winning pitcher: Richie Connors Losing pitcher: Koda Simon

Top hitters for Pomquet: Luke Macpherson (Double, Single, 2 RBI), Dave MacPherson (Single, RBI, Stolen Base), Saber Chisholm (Double, RBI)

Top hitters for Guysborough: Brent O Handley (HR, 2 RBI), Koda Simon (Single, Triple, Walk), Jesse MacDonlad (Single, Double), Jacob Cook (Double, 2 RBI)

NATIONAL SPORTS

The London Knights are getting a shot at redemption. Blake Montgomery put away the winner early in the third period to lift the Knights over the Moncton Wildcats 5-2 in the Memorial Cup’s semifinal. London will take on the Medicine Hat Tigers in Sunday’s championship game after the Knights were stunned by the Saginaw Spirit in last year’s final.

Canada has booked its ticket to the gold-medal game of the world para ice hockey championship. The Canadians secured their spot in the final with a 3-0 win over Czechia Friday at the tournament in Buffalo, New York. Canada will take on the U-S for gold today.

Ernie Clement and Addison Barger both homered as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Athletics 11-7. The dominant win comes a night after Toronto pounded the visitors 12-0 in the series opener. The Blue Jays moved to above .500 for the first time since April 21.

San Diego closer Robert Suarez got a huge called third strike with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning and the Padres beat Pittsburgh 3-2 for their 10th straight victory over the Pirates. Suarez came to the mound with the bases loaded and two out. He struck out Henry Davis looking on a low pitch that appeared out of the strike zone. Davis tossed his bat and started taking off his wrist guard in anticipation of taking first and then threw up his arms in disgust and tossed his helmet.

Reigning M-V-Ps Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani blasted historic home runs in the first inning as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers met in a rematch of last year’s World Series. It’s the first time reigning M-V-Ps homered in the first inning of a game.

Jalon Calhoun caught a 12-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter as the Edmonton Elks rallied to a 20-19 win over the B-C Lions in C-F-L pre-season action. It was one of four exhibition games on the schedule. The C-F-L kicks off its regular season next weekend.

Canada’s Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin are tied atop the leaderboard at the Memorial, a signature event on the P-G-A Tour. They are at 7-under overall, two strokes ahead of the next-best golfers.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Baltimore 2 Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 11 Athletics 7

Houston 2 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4 Cleveland 1

Detroit 7 Kansas City 5

Minnesota 12 Seattle 6 (10 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 4 Colorado 2

San Francisco 2 Miami 0

San Diego 3 Pittsburgh 2

Washington 9 Arizona 7

Interleague

Boston 5 Atlanta 1

Texas 11 St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Yankees 5

CFL Pre-Season

Toronto 30 Hamilton 23

Montreal 24 Ottawa 16

Winnipeg 27 Saskatchewan 20

Edmonton 20 B.C. 19

WNBA

New York 85 Washington 63

Connecticut 85 Indiana 83

Las Vegas 96 Los Angeles 81

Minnesota 74 Phoenix 71

Atlanta 94 Seattle 87

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NBA Eastern Conference Finals

New York at Indiana, 8 p.m. (Indiana leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

WNBA

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Athletics (Hoglund 1-2) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 4-5) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-6) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Seattle (Miller 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 7-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-9) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 3-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Gray 5-1) at Texas (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 4-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

MLS

San Jose at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Austin at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.