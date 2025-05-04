Sports Roundup – May 4

Wyatt Johnston’s power-play goal with under four minutes left in the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Colorado Avalanche. Former Colorado star Mikko Rantanen scored three goals for the Stars, who erased a 2-0 third-period deficit on Saturday to win the first-round series in seven games. Josh Manson and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avs.

Martin Brady scored twice, netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 28 shots, and Canada whipped Sweden 7-0 in the Under-18 world men’s hockey championship gold-medal game in Frisco, Texas. Xavier Villeneuve, Jackson Smith, Ethan Czata, Braeden Cootes and Jack Nesbitt also scored for Canada. The U-S beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime in Saturday’s bronze-medal final.

Jayden Nelson scored in the first half, Tristan Blackmon added a goal in the second half, and the Vancouver Whitecaps knocked off the visiting Real Salt Lake side 2-1 in Major League Soccer action. Diego Luna scored for the visitors on a late penalty kick. The Whitecaps boosted their unbeaten run to 10 games across all competitions.

Mikael Uhre’s goal with six minutes left in the second half snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 win over C-F Montreal. Indiana Vassilev scored 73 seconds into the game to give the Union a 1-0 lead, but Giacomo Vrioni netted the equalizer three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Also Saturday, the visiting New England Revolution blanked Toronto F-C 2-0.

Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer in his first game at Fenway Park — with his famous father in attendance — and the Minnesota Twins edged the Boston Red Sox 4-3. With former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens watching from a luxury box, his son drove an 0-1 slider from Hunter Dobbins over the short wall in the right-field corner to push Minnesota ahead 3-1 in the sixth inning.

Max Verstappen celebrated Friday’s birth of his baby girl with a pole-winning run at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday. The four-time defending Formula 1 champion edged Lando Norris of McLaren by .065 seconds to take the top starting spot for Sunday’s race. It was a rebound for Verstappen, who was penalized earlier Saturday in the sprint race and finished 17th.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs First Round

Dallas 4 Colorado 2 (Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

PWHL

Ottawa 2 Toronto 1 (OT)

Montreal 3 New York 2

Minnesota 8 Boston 1

NBA Playoffs First Round

Denver 120 L.A. Clippers 101 (Denver wins best-of-seven series 4-3)

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5 Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 8 Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 4 Boston 3

Seattle 2 Texas 1

Kansas City 4 Baltimore 0

L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 2

National League

San Francisco 6 Colorado 3

San Diego 2 Pittsburgh 1

Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 7 Arizona 2

Washington 11 Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 10 Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis ppd.

Interleague

Miami 9 Athletics 6

MLS

New England 2 Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 1

Vancouver 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Miami 4 New York 1

Nashville 1 Atlanta 1

Columbus 4 Charlotte FC 2

D.C. United 2 Colorado 1

Minnesota 3 Austin FC 0

Orlando City 0 Chicago 0

San Diego FC 5 FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Houston 0

San Jose 4 Portland 1

Seattle 4 St Louis City 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs First Round

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

NBA Playoffs

Second Round – Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Start of best-of-seven series)

First Round – Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-3) at Boston (Crochet 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-4), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Tidwell 0-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-3), 1:15 p.m., first game

San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-5) at San Francisco (Webb 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-3) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 6:15 p.m., second game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 1:40 p.m

MLS

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.