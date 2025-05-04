Sports Roundup – May 4

Wyatt Johnston’s power-play goal with under four minutes left in the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Colorado Avalanche. Former Colorado star Mikko Rantanen scored three goals for the Stars, who erased a 2-0 third-period deficit on Saturday to win the first-round series in seven games. Josh Manson and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avs.
Martin Brady scored twice, netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 28 shots, and Canada whipped Sweden 7-0 in the Under-18 world men’s hockey championship gold-medal game in Frisco, Texas. Xavier Villeneuve, Jackson Smith, Ethan Czata, Braeden Cootes and Jack Nesbitt also scored for Canada. The U-S beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime in Saturday’s bronze-medal final.
Jayden Nelson scored in the first half, Tristan Blackmon added a goal in the second half, and the Vancouver Whitecaps knocked off the visiting Real Salt Lake side 2-1 in Major League Soccer action. Diego Luna scored for the visitors on a late penalty kick. The Whitecaps boosted their unbeaten run to 10 games across all competitions.
Mikael Uhre’s goal with six minutes left in the second half snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 win over C-F Montreal. Indiana Vassilev scored 73 seconds into the game to give the Union a 1-0 lead, but Giacomo Vrioni netted the equalizer three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Also Saturday, the visiting New England Revolution blanked Toronto F-C 2-0.
Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer in his first game at Fenway Park — with his famous father in attendance — and the Minnesota Twins edged the Boston Red Sox 4-3. With former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens watching from a luxury box, his son drove an 0-1 slider from Hunter Dobbins over the short wall in the right-field corner to push Minnesota ahead 3-1 in the sixth inning.
Max Verstappen celebrated Friday’s birth of his baby girl with a pole-winning run at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday. The four-time defending Formula 1 champion edged Lando Norris of McLaren by .065 seconds to take the top starting spot for Sunday’s race. It was a rebound for Verstappen, who was penalized earlier Saturday in the sprint race and finished 17th.
Saturday’s Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs First Round
Dallas 4 Colorado 2 (Dallas wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
PWHL
Ottawa 2 Toronto 1 (OT)
Montreal 3 New York 2
Minnesota 8 Boston 1
NBA Playoffs First Round
Denver 120 L.A. Clippers 101 (Denver wins best-of-seven series 4-3)
MLB
American League
Cleveland 5 Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 8 Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 4 Boston 3
Seattle 2 Texas 1
Kansas City 4 Baltimore 0
L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 2
National League
San Francisco 6 Colorado 3
San Diego 2 Pittsburgh 1
Chicago Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 7 Arizona 2
Washington 11 Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 10 Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis ppd.
Interleague
Miami 9 Athletics 6
MLS
New England 2 Toronto FC 0
Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 1
Vancouver 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Miami 4 New York 1
Nashville 1 Atlanta 1
Columbus 4 Charlotte FC 2
D.C. United 2 Colorado 1
Minnesota 3 Austin FC 0
Orlando City 0 Chicago 0
San Diego FC 5 FC Dallas 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Houston 0
San Jose 4 Portland 1
Seattle 4 St Louis City 1
Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs First Round
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
NBA Playoffs
Second Round – Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (Start of best-of-seven series)
First Round – Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
MLB
American League
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-3) at Boston (Crochet 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-4), 1:37 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-4), 4:07 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (Tidwell 0-0) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-3), 1:15 p.m., first game
San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-5) at San Francisco (Webb 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-3) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 6:15 p.m., second game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 1:40 p.m
MLS
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.