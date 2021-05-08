Sports Roundup – May 8

Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Bo Bichette put the Blue Jays up early with a solo homer to left field with one out in the first. And Teoscar Hernandez hit his third homer this season, a two-run shot that cut the lead to 10-4 in the ninth.

Wade Miley pitched baseball’s second no-hitter in three days _ and fourth already this season _ leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over Cleveland. Cleveland was no-hit for the second time in a month. Miley relied on breaking pitches and his experience of 11-plus major league seasons to baffle Cleveland and throw Cincinnati’s first no-hitter since Homer Bailey in 2013.

Washington burst ahead in a six-run eighth inning that included three errors and Josh Harrison’s three-run homer, and the Nationals beat the New York Yankees 11-4 to stop a three-game skid. The Yankees lost their second straight following a five-game winning streak and dropped back to .500 at 16-and-16.

Jonathan Marchessault scored with 17 seconds left in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Vegas won after trailing by two goals for the sixth time this season. The single point combined with the L-A Kings’ loss means St. Louis has clinched a playoff spot.

Zach LaVine and Coby White each scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big effort by Kemba Walker to beat the Boston Celtics 121-99. With their playoff hopes fading and fans at the United Center for the first time this season, the Bulls had their way with the Celtics. Walker scored a season-high 33 and made six three-pointers.

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook’s next triple-double will be the 181st of his career. That will tie the N-B-A record set by Oscar Robertson in the 1960s and 1970s. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time. His is putting up 21-point-8 points, 11-point-4 rebounds and 11-point-4 assists per game. Westbrook and the Wizards face the Indiana Pacers today.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Detroit 5 Columbus 2

Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Dallas 5 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Colorado 3 Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

Arizona 5 San Jose 2

NBA

Philadelphia 109 New Orleans 107

Chicago 121 Boston 99

Milwaukee 141 Houston 133

Charlotte 122 Orlando 112

Miami 121 Minnesota 112

Dallas 110 Cleveland 90

Utah 127 Denver 120

San Antonio 113 Sacramento 104

Phoenix 128 New York 105

Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 101

MLB

American League

Boston 6 Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7 Detroit 3

Seattle 5 Texas 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Kansas City 0

Houston 10 Toronto 4

Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6 Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia 12 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5 Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)

San Francisco 5 San Diego 4

Interleague

Cincinnati 3 Cleveland 0

Washington 11 N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Angels 9 L.A. Dodgers 2

MLS

San Jose 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday’s Games (All times ET)

NHL

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 3-2) at Detroit (Urena 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Gonzalez 1-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:07 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.