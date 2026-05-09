Sports Roundup – May 9

LOCAL SPORTS

Today, the Antigonish Golf and Country Club celebrates its 100th anniversary. This afternoon, dignitaries will present club officials with certificates of achievement, followed by a cake cutting, a toast, and a ceremonial tee-off with club champions Cheryl MacGillivray & Peter Chisholm. The guest list includes MP Jaime Battiste, MLA Michelle Thompson, Mayor Sean Cameron, Warden Nicholas MacInnis, along with Jeff Hill of Golf Canada & Jill MacDonald of Golf Nova Scotia. All past & present members are invited. The event begins at 1:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mitch Marner had three goals and an assist in his first career playoff hat trick, and the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series. Marner got his natural hat trick in the first two periods, giving him six goals in the past four games of his first playoff run with his new team.

Defender Sidney Morin scored two goals in the third period, Kelly Pannek added an empty-netter with 1:07 left, and the Minnesota Frost beat the Montreal Victoire 3-1 to force a deciding Game 5 in the P-W-H-L playoffs. Minnesota improved to 5-and-0 in the playoffs when facing elimination, with the previous four coming in its 2024 Walter Cup run. The Frost are also 4-and-1 in Game 4 history.

Victor Wembanyama delivered another masterpiece with 39 points and 15 rebounds for the San Antonio Spurs, who took a 2-1 lead in the second-round N-B-A playoff series with a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wembanyama went 13 of 18 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the line, adding five blocks and a full night of paint deterrence as the Spurs won their second straight game after dropping the opener at home.

Luke Raley drove in a career-high seven runs with his first grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Seattle Mariners to a 12-8 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Canadian Josh Naylor also hit a three-run shot, and Julio Rodríguez put Seattle ahead for good with a leadoff drive in the fifth inning.

Jacob Misiorowski reached 103 miles-per-hour on 10 pitches while pitching two-hit ball over six innings and Brandon Lockridge hit two R-B-I singles before getting carted off the field in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees. Misiorowski reached a peak velocity of 103.6 miles-per-hour and struck out 12 and walked two in his second straight sensational start.

Foster Griffin struck out a season-high nine over seven innings of two-run ball, and Jacob Young homered as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-2. Griffin allowed two runs in the first inning and then shut down Miami for the remainder of his outing. He scattered four hits and retired his final eight batters, striking out five.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Montreal 5 Buffalo 1 (Series tied 1-1)

Vegas 6 Anaheim 2 (Vegas leads series 2-1)

PWHL Playoffs Semifinals

Ottawa 2 Boston 1 (Ottawa leads series 2-1)

Minnesota 3 Montreal 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Playoffs Final

Moncton 5 Chicoutimi 2 (Moncton leads series 1-0)

NBA Playoffs Second Round

New York 108 Philadelphia 94 (New York leads series 3-0)

San Antonio 115 Minnesota 108 (San Antonio leads series 2-1)

WNBA

Washington 68 Toronto 65

New York 106 Connecticut 75

Golden State 91 Seattle 80

MLB

American League

Toronto 2 L.A. Angels 0

Athletics 4 Baltimore 3

Boston 2 Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 6 Minnesota 4

Kansas City 4 Detroit 3

Seattle 12 Chicago White Sox 8

National League

Colorado 9 Philadelphia 7 (11 innings)

Washington 3 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 3 Arizona 1 (10 innings)

St. Louis 6 San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 3 Atlanta 1

San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 2

Interleague

Houston 10 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 6 N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago Cubs 7 Texas 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs Second Round

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (Carolina leads series 3-0)

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m. (Colorado leads series 2-0)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Playoffs Final

Chicoutimi at Moncton, 6 p.m. (Moncton leads series 1-0)

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m. (Detroit leads series 2-0)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (Oklahoma City leads series 2-0)

WNBA

Dallas at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-1) at Toronto (Yesavage 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 3-1) at Baltimore (Baz 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 3-1) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Littell 1-4) at Miami (Junk 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (May 3-3) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-2), 9:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Arrighetti 4-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-0) at Texas (Leiter 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at Milwaukee (Harrison 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Toronto FC, 1 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 4:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 9:15 p.m.

St Louis City at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.