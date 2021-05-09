Sports Roundup – May 9

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark for the season with a goal and three assists against the Vancouver Canucks. McDavid earned points 97 to 100 before the end of the second period. The Oilers went on to win 4-3 and secured second place in the North Division.

Luke Kunin scored twice and Juuse Saros made 21 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, securing the Central Division’s fourth and final playoff berth. Erik Haula also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which has won three of four.

Cavan Biggio hit his first homer at the ballpark where his dad closed out his Hall of Fame career, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 8-4. Biggio, son of Astros great Craig Biggio, hit a two-run shot in the second inning to make it 2-0. His father played at Minute Maid Park 590 times after the franchise left the Astrodome.

Ronald Acuna Jr. left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a pitch. Acuna was hit on his left hand by a 98-mile per hour fastball from Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning. Acuna was immediately escorted off the field. The Braves said X-rays on the finger were negative and Acuna is day to day.

Russia’s Alina Kovaleva won an 8-7 decision over Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg in the semifinals at the world women’s curling championship. Russia will face Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the final. Canada did not make it to the semifinals at both the women’s and men’s events.

Chicharito Hernandez had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 79th minute to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 win over rival Los Angeles FC. Chicharito scored his Major League Soccer-leading sixth goal of the season in the 11th minute with a shot into the far post. Diego Rossi evened it at 1-all for LAFC in the 62nd minute with his first goal.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 1 Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5 Boston 4

Columbus 5 Detroit 4 (OT)

Toronto 3 Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4 Winnipeg 2

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Florida 5 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Nashville 3 Carolina 1

Colorado 3 Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4 St. Louis 1

Edmonton 4 Vancouver 3

Arizona 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

NBA

Philadelphia 118 Detroit 104

Washington 133 Indiana 132 (OT)

Memphis 109 Toronto 99

Brooklyn 125 Denver 119

Utah 124 Houston 116

Golden State 136 Oklahoma City 97

Portland 124 San Antonio 102

MLB

American League

Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 7 Minnesota 3

Boston 11 Baltimore 6

Texas 9 Seattle 8

Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 1

Toronto 8 Houston 4

National League

St. Louis 9 Colorado 8

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 7 San Diego 1

Milwaukee 6 Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 2

Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 7 (12 innings)

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 4 Washington 3 (11 innings)

Cleveland 9 Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 14 L.A. Angels 11

MLS

Philadelphia 2 Chicago 0

New York 2 Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3 D.C. United 1

Nashville 2 New England 0

Vancouver 2 Montreal 0

Houston 1 FC Dallas 1

New York City FC 1 Orlando City 1

LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Colorado 3 Minnesota 2

Sunday’s Games (All times ET)

NHL

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Boston, 1 p.m.

New York at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.