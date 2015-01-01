Sports Roundup – Nov 4

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Basketball, the X-Men defeated the UPEI Panthers 85-68 in Charlottetown. Dondre Reddick scored 18 points for the X-Men, along with 9 rebounds. On the women’s side, the Rainford sisters combined for 30 points as the Panthers defeated the X-Women 67-36. Shannon Neita was top scorer for the X-Women, with 15 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. The teams all square off again today: the women at 4, followed by the men at 6.

At the Keating Centre, the X-Women played hard, outshooting the visiting Saint Mary’s Huskies 33-19 to win 2-0. It’s the second win in a row for the X-Women, who will look to keep the points coming when they host UPEI Panthers tomorrow at 2 pm. Meanwhile in Wolfville, the X-Men won their fourth straight, defeating Acadia 4-1. Tonight, it’s the X-Men’s turn at the Keating Centre, as they host Saint Mary’s at 7 tonight.

At the U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship, the Ottawa Gee-Gees cruised past the X-Women in the first consolation game, winning 41-0. The tournament’s top seed secured their participation in tomorrow’s fifth place game, while St. FX, the most decorated team in U SPORTS history with six national titles, saw its participation in this year’s championship come to an end.

Atlantic University Sport announced this year’s football major award winners and all-stars, and several St. FX names are on the list. Quarterback Silas Fagnan was named AUS Most Outstanding Player of the Year. Fagnan is now the AUS Conference’s nominee for the Hec Crighton Trophy as U SPORTS Most Outstanding Player. X-Men offensive lineman Alex Fedchun is the AUS Outstanding Lineman of the Year. For the sixth time in his X-Men career, head coach Gary Waterman was chosen by his peers as the Atlantic conference Coach of the Year. Waterman is also in the running for the Frank Tindall Trophy as U SPORTS Coach of the Year, which he previously won in 2021.

AUS defensive all-stars from the X-Men were Fedchun, linebacker Josh Connors, and halfback Brandyn Martin. Named as offensive all-stars: Fagnan, guard Will Chapman, receivers Zachary Houde and Ben Harrington, and running back Malcolm Bussey. Special teams all-stars include St. FX punter Max Capriotti, placekicker Ben Hadley, and kick returner Ben Harrington.

The X-Men square off with the St. Mary’s Huskies in an AUS semi-final today at 2 in Antigonish.

NS Junior: The Strait Pirates got the win at home last night, 4-1 over the Pictou County Scotians. Tonight, the Antigonish Bulldogs are in Lunenburg to face the South Shore Lumberjacks at 7.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers came out on the wrong end of a high-scoring affair, losing 9-5 to the Valley Wildcats.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers travel to Sackville to tangle with the Rangers at 4 today, while the Novas host the Valley Wildcats at the Antigonish Arena at 5.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders face off with the Thunder at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. Puck drops at 6.

U18: Tonight, it’s the CB West Islanders versus the Mustangs in Port Hood at 6, followed by the Weeks Majors against Steele Subaru at 7:45 in Dartmouth.

High School Hockey: the Northumberland Nighthawks host the Tigers at 6:30 in Westville.

Rural League: Tonight at the Antigonish Arena, the Heatherton Warriors take on the St. Croix Angels at 7, followed by the County Outlaws versus the Pleasantdale Panthers at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Kevin Hayes scored twice as the St. Louis Blues snapped a two-game losing skid by beating the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-1 in N-H-L action. Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues. Curtis Lazar scored for the Devils, who lost centre Jack Hughes to a first-period injury after crashing into the end boards. He did not return to the game.

The visiting Philadelphia Flyers scored two goals in the first 91 seconds of the game and then coasted to a 5-1 N-H-L victory over the Buffalo Sabres, snapping a three-game losing streak. Louie Belpedio, Garnet Hathaway, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton and Bobby Brink scored for the Flyers. Henri Jokiharju scored for the Sabres.

Stephen Curry made a layup with zero-point-two seconds left to give the Golden State Warriors a 141-139 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the N-B-A’s seven In-Season Tournament openers. Initially, it was ruled no basket because of offensive goaltending. The call was overturned, and the Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. Dario Saric scored 20 points and Chris Paul had 13 assists to help Golden State improve to 5-and-1. Lu Dort scored 29 points for the Thunder.

Tyler Herro scored 24 points and was an assist shy of a triple-double, Jimmy Butler added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a four-game slide by beating the Washington Wizards 121-114. Herro finished with 11 rebounds and nine assists for Miami. It was the first In-Season Tournament game for both teams.

Nikola Jokic scored 33 points and pulled in 14 rebounds as the defending N-B-A champion Denver Nuggets dunked the Dallas Mavericks 125-114. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon each scored 18 for the 5-and-1 Nuggets. Luka Doncic had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who lost their first game in five starts.

Canada added 13 medals to its collection on Day 14 at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Canada now has 139 medals in total, including 40 gold. The U-S leads with 234 medals, including 100 gold, while Brazil is next with 164 medals, including 56 gold. Canada is third overall. Mexico, with 41 gold and 112 medals, is fourth.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Philadelphia 5 Buffalo 1

St. Louis 4 New Jersey 1

NBA

Denver 125 Dallas 114

Indiana 121 Cleveland 116

Milwaukee 110 New York 105

Brooklyn 109 Chicago 107

Miami 121 Washington 114

Golden State 141 Oklahoma City 139

Portland 115 Memphis 113

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

East Division Semifinal

Hamilton at Montreal, 3 p.m.

West Division Semifinal

Calgary at B.C., 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

MLS Playoffs – First Round

Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m. (Cincinnati leads best-of-three series 1-0)

Seattle at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. (Seattle leads best-of-three series 1-0)