Sports Roundup – November 1

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: STFX hosted this year’s AUS Cross Country Championships, where STFX runners were the fastest in both the Mens and Womens races. The X-Women’s Caroline Ash was the individual champion finishing with a time of 28:12. Sarah Wallace of the X-Women was the top finishing rookie. The Dalhousie Tigers won the team title with six runners in the Top 14. STFX was second. On the Men’s side, STFX first year runner Lalem Sintayehu was the individual gold medalist, leading from start to finish with a time of 25:10. UNB won the team championship, while Dalhousie was second and STFX third. The 2026 U SPORTS Cross Country Championships will be hosted Nov. 14th by McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

The X-Men Hockey team used a four-goal scoring burst in the second period to overcome a three-goal Moncton rally and secure a 6-3 road victory over the Aigles Bleus. Tyler Peddle led the X-Men with a pair of goals. The victory improves the X-Men to 6-1-1 on the season.

At the Antigonish Arena, the X-Women earned a Happy Halloween with a 5-2 win over the Dalhousie Tigers. After falling behind in the second period, the X-Women potted five straight goals for their third victory of the season. Kalle Hastman & Ireland McCloskey each scored twice for the X-Women.

Junior B: The Bulldogs won 3-2 in Overtime over the Scotians at the Arena last night. The Scotians host the Strait Pirates tonight at the Wellness Centre – puck drops at 6.

Senior League: The Antigonish Senior Bulldogs host the East Hants Penguins tonight at 7 at the Antigonish Arena. With one win and two losses so far this season, Bulldogs’ general manager Matt Ryder noted the team dealt with some player unavailability last week when they fell 9-2 to Truro on October 10. He said they have solid availability this weekend with a higher standard of hockey. Ryder said the objective is to get better every week. After tonight’s game, the Bulldogs next host the Truro Bearcats on November 8.

U15: Local teams got wins on the road: the Novas shut out the Rangers 6-0 in East Hants, while the Bombers defeated the Western Hurricanes 5-1. This morning, the Bombers take on the Wolverines in Halifax at 11:30. The Novas continue their road trip with a match against the Fundy Rush at 2:30.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders outscored the Vito’s in Saint John 3-1. The Highlanders return to Port Hawkesbury to host the Capitals at Noon.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors edged out the CB West Islanders 2-1 at the Wellness Centre. Weeks Majors play host to the Mustangs at 1pm, while the Islanders play Steele Subaru in Dartmouth at 1:15.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Selects wrapped up their play at the U18 Female Ice Jam in Truro with a 2-1 victory over the Capitals.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Cale Makar had four assists, and the Colorado Avalanche rolled to their second straight N-H-L win with a 5-2 decision over the visiting Calgary Flames. Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Brock Nelson also scored for the Avs. Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil scored for the Flames, who slipped to 6-and-8.

They’re down to the Final Four in the C-F-L playoffs. The B-C Lions rallied to beat the defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-26 in Vancouver in the West semifinal. The Lions advance to play the host Edmonton Elks in the West final. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers upset the host Toronto Argonauts 25-22 in the East semifinal and will face the host Montreal Alouettes in the East final.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario had a feat on clay, beating Carole Monnet of France in straight sets to advance to the Queretaro Open women’s singles final in Mexico. The Canadian won 6-3, 7-5 and will face 39-year-old Tatjana Maria of Germany in the final on the outdoor clay courts of the W-T-A 125 annual tournament.

Jabari Smith Junior had 30 points and nine rebounds, Marcus Smart added 24 points and five rebounds, and the Houston Rockets improved to 6-and-1 with a 119-98 N-B-A victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the 4-and-2 Thunder with 26 points.

M-V-P Gabby Williams scored her team’s final 11 points of the third quarter and dazzled through the fourth to finish with 30 points, and the Golden State Valkyries captured a championship in just their second season by beating the visiting Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the W-N-B-A Finals. Jordin Canada led the Dream with 18 points, while Angel Reese had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays have exercised their 20-million-dollar option on ace pitcher Drew Rasmussen. Tampa Bay picked up its 2027 club option rather than pay Rasmussen a 500-thousand-dollar buyout. The two-time All-Star can become a free agent after next season. The 31-year-old Rasmussen was 2-for-1 in five postseason starts as Tampa Bay won its third pennant before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL Playoffs

East Semifinal – Winnipeg 25 Toronto 22

West Semifinal – B.C. 33 Saskatchewan 26

NHL

Edmonton 4 N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 4 Vancouver 2

Ottawa 5 San Jose 1

Montreal 5 Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 5 Calgary 2

Boston 5 Chicago 4 (OT)

St. Louis 5 Detroit 4

Nashville 5 Tampa Bay 4 (SO)

Buffalo 3 Los Angeles 2

Dallas 3 Columbus 1

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Newfoundland 3 Charlottetown 0

Rouyn-Noranda 9 Shawinigan 3

Chicoutimi 5 Blainville-Boisbriand 1

Quebec 6 Baie-Comeau 1

Saint John 3 Moncton 1

Victoriaville 6 Halifax 3

NBA

Houston 119 Oklahoma City 98

Portland 112 Utah 90

Philadelphia 109 Charlotte 104

New Orleans 121 Atlanta 99

Cleveland 136 Milwaukee 111

San Antonio 121 Minnesota 111

Memphis 136 Sacramento 105

WNBA Finals

Golden State 68 Atlanta 63 (Golden State wins series 4-3)

MLS

Montreal 1 New York City 1

Charlotte 4 Orlando 0

Columbus 3 D.C. United 0

Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 0

San Diego 1 St. Louis 0

Dallas 1 Sporting KC 1

San Jose 2 Salt Lake 1

LA Galaxy 4 Austin 1

Chicago 4 Colorado 2

NSL Playoffs Semifinals | First Leg

Toronto 4 Ottawa 2

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Winnipeg at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Saint John at Cape Breton, 2 p.m.

Val-d’Or at North Bay, 2 p.m.

Rouyn-Noranda at Sudbury, 2:05 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Quebec, 3 p.m.

Halifax at Sherbrooke, 3 p.m.

Gatineau at Drummondville, 4 p.m.

Rimouski at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

NFL

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Red Bull New York at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9:45 p.m.

Canadian Premier League Semifinals | First Leg

Forge (Hamilton) at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Cavalry (Calgary) at Quebec, 4 p.m.

Northern Super League Semifinals | First Leg

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.