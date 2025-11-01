Sports Roundup – November 1

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women’s Rugby team’s season has come to an end after a 55-3 loss to the Ottawa Gee-Gees in the first consolation game of this year’s U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship in Vancouver. They finish with an overall record of 6-2-1, including 5 wins in AUS play.

Hockey: Olivia Eustace scored with 48 seconds remaining to give the UNB REDS a 2-1 win over the X-Women at the Aitken Centre. Ireland McCloskey scored for the X-Women. Overtime looked inevitable until STFX got into penalty trouble in the final minutes. The X-Women remain in Fredericton and will take on St. Thomas this afternoon at 3. Meanwhile at the Keating Centre, the REDS overpowered the short staffed X-Men 5-1. Patrick Leaver had a busy night for the home side, turning aside 46 shots. The X-Men are back at the Keating Centre tonight, hosting the UPEI Panthers at 7.

This afternoon, the X-Men football team are at St. FX Stadium for the AUS semi-final against Bishop’s. Kickoff is at 3 pm. The other semifinal today features Saint Mary’s vs Acadia.

In Basketball, St. FX is in Halifax to play the Dal Tigers: the women play at 6, followed by the men at 8

Seniors League: The Pictou County Shoreline Pipers host the Antigonish Bulldogs at Hector Arena in Pictou at 7:30, while the CB West Blackstone Knights play the Islanders at the CB County Arena at 8:15.

U15: The Novas host the Valley Wildcats at 5pm at the Arena, while the Wearwell Bombers travel to the Dartmouth Sportsplex to face off with the Whalers at 5:30.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors host the Wildcats at the Wellness Centre at 4 pm, while the CB West Islanders take on Steele Subaru in Dartmouth tonight at 7:45.

Rural League: Another doubleheader tonight at the Arena, with St. Croix vs Pleasantdale at 7, followed by Heatherton vs the Outlaws at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The World Series is going the distance after the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 3-1 decision to the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6. The Blue Jays had runners in scoring position in the ninth inning with none out, but Andres Gimenez flew out and Addison Barger (BAR’-jer) was doubled off at second base to end the game. Game 7 is tonight at Rogers Centre.

Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series tonight. Jays Manager John Schneider confirmed after Friday’s 3-1 loss in Game 6 that the future Hall of Famer will get the start in the winner-take-all finale. As for the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts hasn’t named his starter. Tyler Glasnow is next in L-A’s rotation, but he threw three pitches in relief during Game 6, leaving the decision up in the air.

Troy Terry scored twice, Leo Carlsson had a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Detroit Red Wings 5-2. Mason McTavish and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks, who won their second straight game. Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings, who had their three-game win streak halted.

Jamison Battle scored 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers that helped the visiting Toronto Raptors pull away in the final two minutes of a 112-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the N-B-A Cup opener for both teams. R-J Barrett and Brandon Ingram also scored 20 points apiece for the Raptors, who stopped a four-game losing streak that followed a season-opening win. Evan Mobley scored 29 points and D’Andre Hunter added 26 for the Cavaliers.

Josh Giddey had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and seven rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls improved to 5-and-0 with a 135-125 victory against the visiting New York Knicks. Jalen Brunson led the visitors with 29 points, while O-G Anunoby added 26 points.

The Baltimore Ravens have been fined 100-thousand dollars (US) by the N-F-L for incorrectly listing star quarterback Lamar Jackson as a full participant in practice on October 24th. The league disclosed the fine for violating the injury report policy on Friday. A week earlier, Baltimore listed Jackson as a full participant and said he was “questionable” for that week’s game against Chicago. Then a day later, the Ravens ruled the two-time M-V-P out for that game and said he’d actually been limited in practice the previous day.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB World Series

Los Angeles 3 Toronto 3 (Series tied 3-3)

NHL

Colorado 4 Vegas 2

Anaheim 5 Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Washington 1

NBA

Toronto 112 Cleveland 101

Atlanta 128 Indiana 108

Boston 109 Philadelphia 108

Chicago 135 New York 125

L.A. Lakers 117 Memphis 112

Phoenix 118 Utah 96

Portland 109 Denver 107

L.A. Clippers 126 New Orleans 124

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB World Series

Los Angeles (TBD) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-0), 8 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

CFL Playoffs

East Division semifinal: Winnipeg at Montreal, 2 p.m.

West Division semifinal: Calgary at B.C., 5:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

Detroit vs Dallas, 10 p.m., Mexico City

MLS Playoffs – Best-of-Three First Round

Charlotte at New York City, 3:30 p.m. (New York leads series 1-0)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5:30 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Miami at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. (Miami leads series 1-0)

Vancouver at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. (Vancouver leads series 1-0)

San Diego at Portland, 9:30 p.m. (San Diego leads series 1-0)

Northern Super League Playoffs – Two-Leg Semifinal

Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m. (Start of semifinal)