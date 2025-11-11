Sports Roundup – November 11

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs lost 5-3 to the Blazers in Sackville.

Seniors League: The Antigonish Bulldogs are on the road this afternoon, facing off against the East Hants Penguins at 2:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jack Roslovic scored 56 seconds into overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets. Connor McDavid and Jake Walman each scored twice for the Oilers, who trailed 3-1 and 4-2 during the N-H-L contest. Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets. Ivan Provorov and Sean Monahan also scored for the visitors, who lost their fourth in a row. The Oilers snapped a three-game skid.

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, Donovan Sebrango had two assists, and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers beat the host Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Jesper Boqvist and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, who have won three of their last five. Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Golden Knights, who have lost three in a row.

The Professional Women’s Hockey league is coming to Halifax. The league has announced two games at the Scotiabank Centre, with tickets on sale to the general public next Friday. On December 17th the Toronto Sceptres and Montreal Victoire will go head to head at 7:30 Atlantic, followed by the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet on January 11th at 1 p.m. It’s part of the P-W-H-L takeover tour, to give fans “a chance to experience the competitiveness” of the regular season in their own communities.

Jalen Hurts threw a 36-yard pass to DeVonta Smith for Philadelphia’s only touchdown as the Eagles’ defence led the way to a 10-7 N-F-L victory over the host Green Bay Packers. Brandon McManus’s attempt at a game-tying, 64-yard field goal as time expired fell several yards short. Green Bay’s second straight loss dropped the Packers to third place in the N-F-C North. The Eagles improved to 7-and-2 with their third straight win.

The Detroit Pistons had to work overtime on Monday to boost their win streak to seven games. Cade Cunningham had 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Pistons, who edged the visiting Washington Wizards 137-135. Daniss Jenkins had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons, who improved to 9-and-2. C-J McCollum scored 42 points for the Wizards, who fell to 1-and-10.

Andrew Wiggins made an alley-oop dunk at the buzzer in overtime, and the Miami Heat tripped the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 140-138 in a wild game. Norman Powell scored 33 points, Jaime Jaquez Junior had 22 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Heat. Wiggins scored 23 for Miami. Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs. The Heat are 5-and-0 at home for the third time in franchise history.

Canada’s James MacDonald is a two-time world driving champion. MacDonald, a native of Prince Edward Island now living in Guelph, Ontario, clinched his second title during the final leg of the 2025 world driving championship at Addington Raceway in New Zealand. A seventh-place finish driving trotter Alotoftrouble in the 20th and final race of the event clinched the crown for MacDonald, who won his first world title in 2017.

Monday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 5 Columbus 4 (OT)

Florida 3 Vegas 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 2 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 6 Nashville 3

NFL

Philadelphia 10 Green Bay 7

NBA

Detroit 137 Washington 135 (OT)

Miami 140 Cleveland 138 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 121 Charlotte 111

Orlando 115 Portland 112

San Antonio 121 Chicago 117

Milwaukee 116 Dallas 114

Minnesota 120 Utah 113

Phoenix 121 New Orleans 98

Atlanta 105 L.A. Clippers 102

Northern Super League Semifinal | Two-leg series

Toronto 4 Montreal 1 (Toronto wins series 6-1 on aggregate score)

Tuesday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 11 p.m.