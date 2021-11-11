Sports Roundup – November 11

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport

In hockey, the X-Men outscored the Dalhousie Tigers 5-2 at the Keating Centre, putting them on the top of the AUS table.

St. FX travelled to Halifax to face the Saint Mary’s Huskies in a pair of basketball games. The X-Women fell 75-67 against the Huskies, while the X-Men were edged out 96-93, despite pouring in 40 points in the final quarter.

At the U SPORTS women’s rugby championship, the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees outscored the X-Women 40-12 in the opening quarterfinal match. The NIKE performers of the game were Ottawa’s Claire Gallagher who scored 15 points, and STFX’s Maddie Harroun. The X-Women move to the consolation side of the bracket and will face the losing team from the Victoria-Guelph quarterfinal on Friday at 11:00 am Eastern.

NS U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Jets at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood at 4 pm.

NS U18 Major: The Weeks Majors host the Rush at the Wellness Centre at Noon.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers face off against the Ramblers in Amherst. Puck drops at 2 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A bounceback win for the Toronto Maple Leafs. William Nylander scored twice in a 3-0 win over Philadelphia. Jack Campbell made 36 saves for the shutout. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares sat out with an undisclosed injury. Toronto was coming off a 5-1 loss to the L-A Kings on Monday.

The Dallas Stars are having a difficult time shaking their slump. Tanner Jeannot scored two goals to help Nashville to a 4-2 win over Dallas. The Stars have lost six of their last seven games. Minnesota beat Arizona 5-2 in the late N-H-L game.

Bob Murray is stepping down as general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. The resignation comes a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. The team says the 66-year-old Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse. He had been with the organization since 2005.

It’s the first road loss of the N-B-A season for the Toronto Raptors. Scottie Barnes had 21 points as the Raptors dropped a 104-88 decision to Boston. Jayson Tatum had 22 points for the Celtics. Toronto had won its first four road games. Canada’s Andrew Wiggins had a season-high 35 points to lead Golden State to a 123-110 win over Minnesota.

There’s no word yet on how long Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler might be out of action due to an ankle sprain. He was hurt late in the first quarter of a 120-117 overtime loss to the L-A Lakers and did not return. Butler is a five-time all-star. He started the night as the N-B-A’s 11th-leading scorer.

The N-F-L’s first strength and conditioning coach is dead at age 90. The Chicago Bears announced the death of Clyde Emrich but did not give a cause. Emrich competed at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics in weightlifting. The Bears hired him 50 years ago.

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 3 Philadelphia 0

Nashville 4 Dallas 2

Minnesota 5 Arizona 2

NBA

Boston 104 Toronto 88

Brooklyn 123 Orlando 90

Washington 97 Cleveland 94

Milwaukee 112 New York 100

Detroit 112 Houston 104

Chicago 117 Dallas 107

Charlotte 118 Memphis 108

Oklahoma City 108 New Orleans 100

San Antonio 136 Sacramento 117

Denver 101 Indiana 98

Phoenix 119 Portland 109

L.A. Lakers 120 Miami 117 (OT)

Golden State 123 Minnesota 110

Thursday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.