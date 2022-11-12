Sports Roundup – November 12

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

In BC, the X-Men lost a hard-fought, close 1-0 game to the Toronto Metropolitan Bold in the U SPORTS Men’s Soccer consolation semifinal. After neither team scored in regulation, the game was decided in penalty kicks that went through 16 shooters – with the Bold edging the X-Men in kicks. With the loss, the X-Men are eliminated from further tournament competition. The Cape Breton Capers play Universite de Montreal for the Bronze medal on Sunday.

In Hockey, the X-Women defeated the St. Thomas Tommies 3-1 at the Keating Centre. Lea MacLeod was named first star and Subway player of the game with two assists. The X-Women play host again tonight, welcoming UNB to the Keating Centre at 7. In Halifax, the X-Men scored six unanswered goals to dig their way out of a four-goal deficit to beat the Dalhousie Tigers 7-5. Jacob Hudson earned Subway player of the game honours for St. FX as his two goals helped fuel the X-Men comeback and deliver the win. The X-Men look to extend their win streak to four next Wednesday against Saint Mary’s.

In Basketball, both St. FX teams took losses in Charlottetown. The UPEI Panthers had a strong third quarter to carry them to a 73-59 win over the X-Women. Alliyah Fraser was top scorer for the X-Women with 19 points. The X-Men came closer, but couldn’t catch the Panthers, losing 89-84. Dondre Reddick had 22 points for the X-Men. The teams play again today: the women tip off at 2, followed by the men at 4.

At the NCAA Division 1 Great Lakes Regional Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana, Antigonish’s Siona Chisholm running for Notre Dame University finished 4th overall helping the Fighting Irish claim the Regional Championship. Chisholm earned all Region honours to go along with her First Team all Conference honours at the ACC championships two weeks ago in Virginia. The NCAA Championships are set for November 18 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The X-Men take on Mount Allison for the AUS Football title in the Loney Bowl at St. FX stadium. Kickoff is 2 pm.

U15: The WearWell Bombers host the Gulls at the Wellness Centre at 4:30, while the Novas are in the Halifax to face the Wolverines at 5.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders play the Wildcats at 5 at Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

U18 Majors: The Weeks Majors outscored the Valley Wildcats 4-3. Tonight, the Majors host the CB West Islanders at 6:30 at the Wellness Centre.

NS Juniors: At the Antigonish Arena, all the scoring took place in the second period, where the Bulldogs defeated Membertou 3-1. In Port Hawkesbury, the Strait Pirates walloped the Cumberland County Blues 10-3.

Maritime Juniors: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers fell 6-4 to the Bearcats in Truro.

High School: The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals are on the road to take on the CEC Cougars at 6pm.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Selects host the Western Wind at the Hector Arena in Pictou at 4.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John’s, Newfoundland after just one season. C-E-B-L commissioner Mike Morreale says the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. Morreale says the Growlers could return to St. John’s under “better circumstances” in the future. The Growlers became the league’s 10th franchise in November, 2021, as part of the league’s third round of expansion.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Marc-Andre Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his N-H-L career and made Mats Zuccarrello’s goal late in the first period stand up as the visiting Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken. Fleury made 28 saves and was superb in the third as Seattle pushed for an equalizer, getting his first shutout in his 22nd regular-season game with the Wild.

Tomas Hertl scored early in the third period as the San Jose Sharks beat the Dallas Stars 5-4, snapping a five-game losing streak. Alexander Barabanov, Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Hertl each had a goal and an assist. Goalie James Reimer had 25 saves to end a personal four-game losing streak. Jamie Benn scored twice in the first period and Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Stars.

Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting Toronto Raptors 132-113 to snap a four-game losing streak. Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role and Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet each added 15 points.

Grant Williams dubbed himself ‘Batman’ after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola ‘Joker’ Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offence Friday to keep the reigning back-to-back M-V-P from getting his revenge. Jayson Tatum had 34 points and Boston extended its season-best win streak to five games by dunking Denver 131-112. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points. Jokic had 29 points.

R-J Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-112. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 and Alec Burks had 17 for Detroit, who have now lost five of their last six games. The Pistons are 0-and-7 on the road.

The final four have been determined at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Felix Asselin’s Quebec team will attempt to give his province a third consecutive national title. His squad squares off this morning in one semifinal against Miles Craig’s B-C team. In Saturday’s other semifinal, Jamie Koe’s Northwest Territories team faces Trevor Bonot’s northern Ontario crew.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Toronto 2

Washington 5 Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 5 Dallas 4

Minnesota 1 Seattle 0

NBA

Oklahoma City 132 Toronto 113

Boston 131 Denver 112

Orlando 114 Phoenix 97

New York 121 Detroit 112

San Antonio 111 Milwaukee 93

Memphis 114 Minnesota 103

Golden State 106 Cleveland 101

Sacramento 120 L.A. Lakers 114

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.