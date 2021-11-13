Sports Roundup – November 13 *Updated 8:50 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

The OUA champion Guelph Gryphons upended the AUS champion X-Women 32-12 in their consolation semifinal at the U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship. With the victory, the X-Women end their season with an overall regular and post-season record of 5-5. The NIKE Top Performers in the game were Natalie Armatage for Guelph and Maddie Harroun for STFX.

The X-Men hockey team didn’t fare well on the road, as they were trounced 9-1 by the UPEI Panthers in Charlottetown.

Today:

X-Men Football vs Acadia, 2:00 pm at STFX Stadium – Subway AUS Semifinal playoff game

X-Women Hockey vs UNB, 3:00 pm at STFX Keating Centre

X-Women Basketball vs Saint Mary’s, 6:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

X-Men Basketball vs Saint Mary’s, 8:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

NS Junior: The Strait Pirates won at home, defeating Membertou 4-3 in Overtime. Meanwhile, the Antigonish Bulldogs outscored Eskasoni 7-4 at the Arena.

Today, the Strait Pirates are in Brookfield at 4, and the Pictou County Scotians play Membertou at 7:30.

NS Female Under 18 AAA: At the Fall Freeze tournament in Moncton, the Northern Selects blanked the PEI Western Wind 8-0. The Selects next take on Central Storm PEI at 10:30 am, and the Edza Reds tonight at 6:30.

Maritime Junior: Crushers are home to the Valley Wildcats tonight at 7 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

NS Under 15: The Novas are in Halifax to play the Wolverines at 4:20. Wear Well Bombers are in Bedford at 5:30.

NS Under 16: Highlanders visit the Valley Wildcats in Berwick at 3 p.m.

NS Under 18: Weeks Majors host Steel Subaru at 4. CB West Islanders are in Cole Harbour at 7:15.

Rural League: Heatherton vs Outlaws 7 pm, St Croix vs Pleasantdale 8:30

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Calgary Flames’ losing skid is up to three games. Auston Matthews scored the overtime winner to give Toronto a 2-1 win over the Flames. Buffalo defeated Edmonton 3-2 to end a five-game winless skid. Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Oilers.

The Toronto Argonauts will play the East final at home next month after beating Hamilton 31-12. The Argos secured first place in the division with the win. They have won all six games at BMO Field this season. The C-F-L says that Hamilton rock band Arkells will play the Grey Cup halftime show at Tim Hortons Field.

A big win for the Canadian men’s soccer team. Jonathan David scored to lift Canada to a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica. Canada is in third place in the CONCACAF Octagonal standings. The top three teams at the end of qualification will book tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team will move to an intercontinental playoff.

The N-B-A is handing Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet a 15-thousand dollar U-S fine. The league says it’s for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia on Thursday night. VanVleet made the gesture as he returned to the bench after making a critical three-point shot in the final minute of the Toronto victory.

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler is being rewarded with a new contract extension through 2024. The Giants won a franchise-best 107 games and the N-L West. San Francisco edged L-A on the final day of the regular season by one game. The 106-win Dodgers eliminated the Giants in a thrilling five-game N-L Division Series.

Portland Trail Blazers president and C-E-O Chris McGowan is stepping down after nine years in the position. His resignation comes amid an outside investigation into workplace concerns surrounding the organization. The Athletic and Yahoo Sports have reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving general manager Neil Olshey.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (OT)

Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2

Washington 4 Columbus 3

Philadelphia 2 Carolina 1

Chicago 2 Arizona 1

NBA

Charlotte 104 New York 96

Cleveland 98 Detroit 78

Boston 122 Milwaukee 113 (OT)

Phoenix 119 Memphis 94

Oklahoma City 105 Sacramento 103

Brooklyn 120 New Orleans 112

Portland 104 Houston 92

Dallas 123 San Antonio 109

Denver 105 Atlanta 96

Golden State 119 Chicago 93

Minnesota 107 L.A. Lakers 83

CFL

Toronto 31 Hamilton 12

Calgary 33 British Columbia 23

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Utah, 5 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

CFL

Winnipeg at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.