Sports Roundup – November 14

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: Saint Mary’s Huskies forward Bode Stewart scored two third period goals, including the game winner, in a tight back and forth 4-3 victory over the X-Men at the Antigonish Arena. The X-Men are off to Wolfville for a matchup with the Acadia Axemen tonight at 7 pm. Meanwhile, The X-Women are hosting the Blue Eagles at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, also at 7 pm.

On Coach K Court this afternoon, STFX hosts UNB: Women 1pm, Men 3pm.

The STFX Cross Country teams are in Hamilton for the U SPORTS Championships at McMaster University.

An undefeated season will be on the line this afternoon when the Saint Mary’s Huskies host the X-Men in the Loney Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm at Huskies Stadium, where the conference’s top two regular-season teams will compete for the AUS championship and a berth in the U SPORTS national semifinals. Saint Mary’s enters with a perfect 8-0 regular-season record, looking to complete an undefeated conference campaign and capture its second consecutive AUS title. Standing in the Huskies’ way are the X-Men, who overcame an 0-2 start to win five of their final six regular-season games before advancing through last weekend’s semifinal against Acadia. It’s a rematch of last year’s Loney Bowl, when Saint Mary’s defeated STFX 46-11 to claim its first conference championship since 2010.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates defeated the Antigonish Bulldogs 6-4 in Port Hawkesbury. Tonight, the Bulldogs host the Eskasoni Junior Eagles at the Arena – puck drops at 7:30pm.

Senior League: It was a blowout win for the CB Knights, as they thumped the Miners 14-4 in Port Hood. Tonight: East Hants Penguins v Pipers @ Wellness Centre 6:30pm, Bulldogs @ Truro Bearcats 7:30pm.

High School Boys: The North Nova Gryphons shut out the Hants East Tigers 8-0 in Trenton, while CB Highlands-NDA-Cabot clobbered SAERC 12-0 at Cabot Trail Arena.

U15: Cougars v Bombers @ Wellness Centre 2pm, Novas @ Bandits in Bedford 5pm.

Maritime League: Weeks Crushers @ Amherst 7pm.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: Northern Selects v Western Wolves @ Evangeline Rec Centre 4:45 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The New York Rangers are closing out a four-game west coast trip in style. They dumped the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. Vancouver has lost seven games in a row. Nashville beat Vegas 3-2 in a shootout. Canada beat Czechia 3-2 in quarterfinal play at the women’s world hockey championship in Denmark.

Canadian football fans are counting down the hours. The 113th edition of the Grey Cup will be played tomorrow in Calgary. The Edmonton Elks will take on the Montreal Alouettes. The weather forecast calls for cloudy, cool conditions at game time.

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies is out with a lower-body injury after he was hurt early in the first half of a 3-2 win in Guatemala. It’s unclear if he’ll be with the team for the second leg of the Nations League quarterfinal on Monday in Toronto. The Bayern Munich star has battled various injuries over the last two years.

Many pro and college teams are trying to figure out alternate travel plans after flights were grounded across the U-S for several hours yesterday. Transportation officials blame communications issues. N-F-L teams are expected to fly as planned to their destinations today.

Over a week after sharing anti-Muslim posts on social media, Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander (sahn-tahn-DAYR’) is apologizing. He says the content caused hurt and fell short of his own convictions. Santander deleted the posts a day after sharing them.

Rory McIlroy has a share of the 36-hole lead at the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai. He’s tied with Tyrrell Hatton at five-under-par 139. Lindy Duncan and two others are tied for the lead at the L-P-G-A Tour stop in Florida. They’re at 12-under-par 128.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 5 Vancouver 1

Nashville 3 Vegas 2 (Shootout)

World Women’s Hockey Championship Quarterfinals

At Herning, Denmark

Canada 3 Czechia 2

United States 14 Denmark 0

At Esbjerg, Denmark

Finland 6 Germany 0

Sweden 1 Switzerland 0

Relegation at Herning

Austria 2 Japan 1 (OT)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Cape Breton 4 Newfoundland 0

Charlottetown 5 Rimouski 4 (SO)

Moncton 5 Saint John 4 (SO)

Drummondville 6 Shawinigan 3

Rouyn-Noranda 2 Val-d’Or 1 (SO)

Victoriaville 5 Baie-Comeau 3

NBA

Orlando 107 Milwaukee 99

Indiana 106 New York 104

Memphis 142 New Orleans 111

Miami 133 Cleveland 121

Chicago 125 Atlanta 117 (OT)

Houston 125 Utah 118

San Antonio 123 Golden State 85

Portland 120 Sacramento 107

L.A. Clippers 113 Oklahoma City 112

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Seattle vs. Carolina in Helsinki, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Utah, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Chicoutimi at Gatineau, 4 p.m.

Sherbrooke at Val d’Or, 4 p.m.

Blainville-Boisbriand at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Cape Breton, 6 p.m.

Quebec at Halifax, 6 p.m.

Rimouski at Moncton, 6 p.m.

NBA

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 8 p.m.

Northern Super League Final

Montreal vs. Toronto in Ottawa, 2 p.m.