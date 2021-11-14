Sports Roundup – November 14

The X-Men Football team are Loney Bowl bound after a 27-22 victory over Acadia in the Subway AUS semifinal on a wet but mild Saturday afternoon at St. FX Stadium. The X-Men needed late game heroics in order to pull off the victory as Acadia were leading for a significant portion of the game. X-Men head coach Gary Waterman took a gamble on a third and six play with six minutes left in the game and was rewarded as quarterback Silas Fagnan hit Zakariya Karim with a 46-yard pass and he scored his second touchdown of the afternoon. The Loney Bowl will be played at 2 pm on Saturday, November 20th at St. FX Stadium, against the Bishop’s Gaiters.

In a battle of U SPORTS top 10 ranked teams, the high paced No. 8 ranked UNB Reds skated away with a 2-0 win over the No. 5 ranked X-Women in an afternoon matchup at the Charles V. Keating Centre. The X-Women have a quick turnaround as they’re on the road for a 5 pm game in Charlottetown today against UPEI.

In Women’s Basketball, the Saint Mary’s Huskies improve to 5-1 on the season with a 68-50 victory over the X-Women on Coach K Court at the Saputo Centre. The win closes out home and home games with consecutive Saint Mary’s victories as SMU also defeated the X-Women in Halifax Wednesday night.

The X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 112-102 in a high scoring, fast-paced affair. The teams split a home-and-home series as they played Wednesday night in Halifax, which the Huskies won by just three points.

Maritime Junior: The Weeks Crushers outscored the Valley Wildcats 2-1 at the Wellness Centre.

NS Junior: The Brookfield Elks poured in 4 goals in the third period to edge out the Strait Pirates 6-5. The Pictou County Scotians were defeated 6-4 by the Membertou Jr. Miners. Today, the Scotians host Sackville tonight at 6 in Trenton.

NS Under 18: The Weeks Majors were trounced at home 9-1 by Steele Subaru, while the CB West Islanders were thrashed on the road 9-0 by Cole Harbour. Today, it’s the Weeks Majors versus the Valley Wildcats at 1 pm at the Wellness Centre. The Islanders have a rematch with Cole Harbour this morning at 11:15.

NS Under 15: The Novas were shut out 6-0 by the Wolverines in Halifax. In Bedford, the Wear Well Bombers defeated the Barons 4-3 in Overtime. In today’s action, the Novas face Bedford at 12:15, while the Bombers host the Wildcats at the Wellness Centre at 11 am.

NS Under 16: The Cabot Highlanders got the win, 3-2 over the Wildcats in Berwick. The teams meet again at 2:30 in the Valley.

NS Female Under 18: At the Fall Freeze tournament in Moncton, the Northern Selects began the day with a 1-1 tie with the Central Storm of PEI. The night game saw the Selects blank the Edza West Reds 3-0. Goals scored by Sara Stewart, Brooke Thompson and Megan Smith. Shut out: Gabby Arsenault.

This morning, the Selects play the PEI Western Wind in the Semi-final. Puck drops 10 am.

Rural League: Heatherton 10 Outlaws 1, Pleasantdale 4 St Croix 1

NATIONAL SPORTS

Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Vancouver 7-4. Nils Hoglander scored twice for the Canucks while Thatcher Demko made 31 saves. Earlier the Montreal Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Dylan Larkin’s overtime goal.

Three Canadian teams were victorious in the N-H-L. Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds left to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Sabres 5-4. Mark Scheifele led the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 overtime victory over the L-A Kings. And Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists in Ottawa’s 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Rem Pitlick scored his first three N-H-L goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2. The 24-year-old Ottawa native came into the game with four career assists in 15 N-H-L games. The Wild have won five of their past six games. The Kraken have lost six of seven.

History was made in the N-B-A. Five Canadians were on the floor at the same time in the first quarter of Detroit’s 127-121 win over the Toronto Raptors. Canadians Dalano Banton, Khem Birch and Chris Boucher were on the court for Toronto. Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles were there for the Pistons.

The Riders will host the Calgary Stampeders in the C-F-L West Division semifinal. That game will take place at Mosaic Stadium on November 28th. Saskatchewan earned the home playoff game when it clinched second place in the West with a win over the Edmonton Elks. Earlier the Montreal Alouettes snapped Winnipeg’s nine-game win streak.

Calgary was the last team standing at the P-W-H-P-A Tim Hortons Showcase in Truro. Calgary defeated Montreal 2-1 in a shootout in the women’s hockey final. Sarah Potomak scored the shootout’s only goal. Toronto downed Boston 3-2 in the third-place consolation match.

Saturday’s Scores

NHL

Boston 5 New Jersey 2

Toronto 5 Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 5 Columbus 3

Ottawa 6 Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Detroit 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Carolina 3 St. Louis 2

Nashville 4 Arizona 1

Dallas 5 Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6 San Jose 2

Minnesota 4 Seattle 2

Vegas 7 Vancouver 4

NBA

Miami 111 Utah 105

Washington 104 Orlando 92

Indiana 118 Philadelphia 113

New Orleans 112 Memphis 101

Detroit 127 Toronto 121

Cleveland 91 Boston 89

L.A. Clippers 129 Minnesota 102

CFL

Montreal 28 Winnipeg 14

Saskatchewan 29 Edmonton 24

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.