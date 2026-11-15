Sports Roundup – November 15

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The Saint Mary’s Huskies are back-to-back AUS football champions. The undefeated Huskies completed a perfect 9-0 conference campaign, defeating the X-Men 28–15 in the Loney Bowl at Huskies Stadium in Halifax. The X-Men generated 445 yards of total offence, including 352 through the air, but the Huskies’ defence limited their ability to convert that production into touchdowns. STFX quarterback Deion Blackwood completed 22 of 39 passes for 306 yards, while receiver Zach Houde added a 35-yard completion on a trick play.

At the U SPORTS Cross Country Championship, hosted by McMaster University, the X-Women placed 8th overall, while the X-Men placed 15th. Fifth-year X-Women runner Caroline Ash had an incredible race, coming in second to take home the individual silver medal. Ash finished the 8km course in a time of 27:26 and became only the second X-Women Cross Country runner in program history to earn a national individual medal. With her second place finish, Ash also earns U SPORTS first team all-Canadian status. AUS champion Lalem Sintayehu was the top finisher for the X-Men, coming in 15th place overall with a time of 24:25. The host McMaster Marauders took home the U SPORTS championship banner.

On Coach K Court, the UNB REDS needed a huge fourth quarter to complete a come from behind 64-58 win over the X-Women. The REDS remain unbeaten at 6-0 while the X-Women fall to 1-3. STFX Gabriel Pizza player of the game Kristine Cooper netted 17 points, along with four rebounds and six assists. The X-Women are in Halifax this afternoon for a 1 pm matchup against the Dalhousie Tigers.

The X-Men extended their undefeated streak to four games with a high scoring 114-102 win over the visiting UNB REDS. The U SPORTS No. 1 ranked X-Men stay in second place in the AUS, while the CBU Capers remain in the top spot, with three more games played. STFX guard DJ Jackson dazzled the home crowd once again, dropping 43 points and collecting 12 rebounds while earning Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game honors. The X-Men look to continue their win streak when they face Dalhousie for a 3 pm matchup today in Halifax.

The X-Men Hockey team held on for a 3-2 win over Acadia at Andrew H. McCain Arena. The Axemen scored late in the third period but could not complete the comeback. The Axemen outshot STFX 46-32, but X-Men goaltender Patrick Leaver stopped 44 shots to secure the victory, earning player of the game and first star honours.

At the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, les Moncton Aigles Bleues exploded for three goals in the first period en route to a 3-2 win over the X-Women. With the win, Moncton moves into a tie for fifth place in the AUS women’s hockey standings alongside the X-Women. Teagan Pare and Toby Graham scored for STFX. The X-Women are back at the Antigonish Arena this afternoon, hosting the UPEI Panthers. Puck drops at 3 pm.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs picked up another win at the Antigonish Arena, defeating Eskasoni 4-3.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost a close match in Amherst, falling 4-3 to the Ramblers.

Senior League: The Antigonish Bulldogs lost in Truro 6-2 to the Bearcats, while the Pictou County Pipers fell 5-2 at home to the East Hants Penguins.

U15: It went to a shootout for the Cougars to get the win 3-2 over the Wearwell Bombers, while the Novas dominated with a 7-2 victory over the Bedford Bandits. This morning, the Novas host the Cougars at the Antigonish Arena, while the Bombers host the Gulls at the Wellness Centre – both games begin at 11 am.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders take on the Macs at the Halifax Forum at 12:30, then the Weeks Majors host the Rush at 2 at the Wellness Centre.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Selects shutout the Western Wolves 6-0 to hold third place in the standings. The teams play again at 10:15 this morning in Wellington, PEI.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Fundy Thunder at Noon in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Rural League: Tonight at the Arena, it’s Pleasantdale vs St. Croix at 7, followed by the Outlaws vs the Raiders at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Matvei Gridin scored at 11:21 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lifted the visiting Calgary Flames to a 3-2 N-H-L win over the struggling Los Angeles Kings. Morgan Frost and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames, who had lost three of their last four. Joel Armia and Mats Zuccarello replied for the Kings, who lost their fourth in a row and slipped to 5-11-and-2.

Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston each scored their fourth goals of the season, Jake Oettinger made 22 saves, and the Dallas Stars beat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 2-0. The Stars, who have won two of their last three, improved to 11-6-and-2. The Sabres, who have lost four in a row, and five of their last six, slipped to 8-8-and-4.

The Winnipeg Jets won their sixth straight, erasing a 4-0 deficit to beat the Blackhawks 5-4 in a shootout in Chicago. Elsewhere, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost their sixth in a row with a 1-0 setback to the visiting Edmonton Oilers, who have won four straight. And the Ottawa Senators gave up the first goal but bounced back to beat the host Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. The Sens have won four of their last five.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds as the Miami Heat won their fourth straight with a 137-117 decision against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Klay Thompson scored 26 points in his return from a sprained ankle. Cade Cunningham had 33 points and eight assists for Detroit, while Kevin Huerter chipped in with 20 points.

Norman Powell scored 23 points, Matas Buzelis had 18 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Chicago Bulls surprised the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-106. It was the short-handed Bulls’ third win in a dozen games. Ayo Dosunmu led the 9-and-4 Timberwolves with 24 points, while LaMelo Ball chipped in with 19 points and eight rebounds. The T-Wolves had their five-game win streak halted.

The Montreal Roses finished six points ahead of A-F-C Toronto and won the Supporters’ Shield for topping the Northern Super League’s regular-season standings. But on Saturday, Olivia Chisholm scored in the 39th minute and Sabrina D’Angelo stopped three shots as A-F-C Toronto claimed the Diana B. Matheson Cup with a 1-0 win over the Roses in the championship final. Toronto lost 2-1 to the Vancouver Rise in last year’s inaugural championship game.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 1 Toronto 0

Ottawa 4 Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 5 Chicago 4 (SO)

Calgary 3 Los Angeles 2

Colorado 4 Montreal 1

Carolina 5 Seattle 1

Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 0

Florida 4 St. Louis 1

Minnesota 6 Boston 2

New Jersey 7 Washington 4

Philadelphia 4 Columbus 3

Dallas 2 Buffalo 0

San Jose 6 Utah 5 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 6 Anaheim 2

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Chicoutimi 3 Gatineau 2

Blainville-Boisbriand 4 Victoriaville 2

Newfoundland 4 Cape Breton 2

Quebec 6 Halifax 2

Moncton 8 Rimouski 2

Val d’Or 4 Sherbrooke 3 (SO)

NBA

Denver 116 New Orleans 108

Cleveland 127 Dallas 117

Chicago 117 Minnesota 106

Memphis 129 Brooklyn 110

Miami 137 Detroit 117

Northern Super League Championship Final

Toronto 1 Montreal 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL Grey Cup

Edmonton vs. Montreal, in Calgary, 6 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 9 p.m.

World Women’s Hockey Championship Semifinals at Herning, Denmark

United States vs. Finland, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Newfoundland at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Quebec at Charlottetown, 2 p.m.

Rimouski at Saint John, 2 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Blainville-Boisbriand, 3 p.m.

Chicoutimi at Drummondville, 4 p.m.

Sherbrooke at Rouyn-Noranda, 4 p.m.

Gatineau at Shawinigan, 4 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 5 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

NFL

New England vs. Detroit, at Munich, Germany, 9:30 a.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.