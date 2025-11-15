Sports Roundup – November 15

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women basketball team pulled out a scrappy 54-44 win over the visiting Cape Breton Capers on Friday night on Coach K Court. The win brings the X-Women record to 6-1, while the Capers are winless in 7. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Louise Rouse had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Shannon Neita netted 11 for STFX.

A 60-point first half helped the X-Men to a tense 96-95 win over the visiting Cape Breton Capers on Coach K Court. The X-Men, now at 5-2 on the season, are tied in points with the Capers, who boast a 5-2 record as well. Gabriel Pizza Player of the game Phoenix Wyse had 19 points and six rebounds for STFX, while DJ Jackson had 26. Cardy Jean hit a last second three-pointer for the Capers, but STFX pulled out the 96-95 win.

In a battle of the top two teams in AUS women’s hockey, the X-Women came out with the win, dropping the UNB REDS by a 5-1 score. The victory marks the fourth in a row for STFX, who are now tied for first in the AUS along with UNB. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Brooklyn Oakes finished the game with 21 stops. Tonight, the X-Women host St. Thomas at the Keating Centre, while the X-Men are on the road to take on Moncton. Both games start at 7.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs edged out the Junior Miners 4-3, while the Strait Pirates outscored the Elks 6-5. In action today, the Bulldogs are on the road vs the Lumberjacks at 7, while the Pictou County Scotians are in Membertou to face the Miners at 7:30.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers trounced Yarmouth 8-3.

Seniors League: Two games on tap, with the Pictou County Pipers at the Hector Arena in Pictou taking on the Truro Bearcats at 7:30, while the CB West Blackstone Knights take on the Miners in Glace Bay at 8.

At the Monctonian tournament, in the U15 division, the Novas doubled the Wildcats 6-3 while the Wearwell Bombers defeated the Truro Bearcats 4-3. The Cabot Highlanders has a win & loss in U16 play on Friday, shut out 2-0 by the Buccaneers, but defeating the Jets 2-1. In U18 action, the Weeks Majors trounced the Mustangs 6-1, while The CB West Islanders shut out Kings Edgehill 4-0. Competition continues with the the Islanders vs the Pinnacle Growlers & the Novas against the Halifax Wolverines at 9 am, the Weeks Majors take on the Northern Moose at 12:30. Playoffs begin in the afternoon.

High School: Both the boys and girls team tangled as the North Nova Gryphons hosted Hants East Tigers in Trenton. On the girls’ side, North Nova won handily with an 8-0 shutout. The North Nova Boys were also winners, 7-1 over Hants East. Today, North Nova Boys are in Westville vs Northumberland, with puck drop at 6:30.

Rural League: At the Antigonish Arena tonight, its Heatherton vs St. Croix at 7, followed by Pleasantdale vs the Outlaws at 8:30.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects are at home in Pictou taking on the Greenfoot Capitals at 4.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The hits keep coming in Vancouver. Playing without captain Quinn Hughes, the injury-plagued Canucks squandered a third-period lead and fell 4-3 in overtime to the Carolina Hurricanes for their third straight loss. Hughes was ruled out with an undisclosed ailment before the game.

New York Islanders rookie defenceman Matthew Schaefer scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth, continuing his torrid start in the N-H-L. Schaefer’s goal was his seventh in 18 games, leading all blueliners. The 18-year-old was selected first overall in last June’s draft.

Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist in regulation, then scored the shootout winner to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues. Christian Dvorak also had two goals and an assist, and Owen Tippett had a goal and three assists for the Flyers. Philadelphia has gone five straight games without a regulation loss.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 49 points, including the winning free throws, in a thrilling 109-108 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The 37-year-old superstar scored more than 40 points in back-to-back games after putting up 46 in Golden State’s win over San Antonio on Wednesday. The Warriors improved to 8-and-6 on the season.

Javonte Green scored 21 points and Daniss Jenkins added 19 as the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 for their ninth straight win. The 11-and-2 Pistons are on their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2008 despite playing the last two games without several key players, including star guard Cade Cunningham.

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant scored 30 points in a 140-116 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Alperen Sengun added 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a third straight victory for the Rockets. Houston has also won eight of its last nine games.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Carolina 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Nashville 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 5 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Utah 2 (OT)

PWHL Pre-Season

New York 6 Minnesota 2

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Quebec 5 Charlottetown 2

Moncton 5 Drummondville 0

Chicoutimi 4 Rimouski 0

Gatineau 2 Cape Breton 0

Rouyn-Noranda 3 Baie-Comeau 1

Victoriaville 6 Shawinigan 2

Newfoundland 6 Sherbrooke 3

Blainville-Boisbriand 5 Val-d’Or 2

NBA

Orlando 105 Brooklyn 98

New York 140 Miami 132

Detroit 114 Philadelphia 105

Milwaukee 147 Charlotte 134 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 118 New Orleans 104

Houston 140 Portland 116

Minnesota 124 Sacramento 110

L.A. Clippers 133 Dallas 127 (OT)

Golden State 109 San Antonio 108

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

PWHL Pre-Season

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Moncton at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Val-d’Or, 4 p.m.

Quebec at Saint John, 6 p.m.

Drummondville at Charlottetown, 6 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Northern Super League Final

Vancouver at Toronto, 2 p.m.