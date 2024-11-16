Sports Roundup – November 16

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: At UNB’s Richard J. Currie Center, the visiting X-Women defeated the REDS 55-49. Ayla White led the X-Women with 11 points, followed by Shannon Neita with 10. Then, the X-Men came back to defeat the REDS 93-88 in overtime. DJ Jackson led all scorers with 29 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The X-Men, at 4-and-1, are tied atop the AUS standings with Cape Breton. The X-Women are 3-and-2, tied for second place with UPEI. The teams meet again in Fredericton – the women at 2, followed by the men at 4.

At the Keating Centre, a shootout goal from Aigles Bleus forward Jeremy Lapointe capped off an exciting 4-3 win over the X-Men. Scoring for the X-Men were Mark Woolley, Ben Mercer, and Alex Christopoulos. The X-Men host the AUS leading UNB Reds tonight at 7.

In Charlottetown, Ella VandeSompel’s overtime heroics lifted the X-Women to a 2-1 victory over the UPEI Panthers, capping off a nail-biting showdown defined by stellar goaltending and gritty defence. VandeSompel’s game-winner came on a two-on-one fastbreak with Anna MacCara at the 1:48 mark of the extra frame. The X-Women’s road trip continues tonight in Halifax as they take on the Saint Mary’s Huskies at 7.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs remain firmly atop the Sid Rowe division standings after a 5-2 victory over the Penguins. The Bulldogs are 11 points ahead of the second place Scotians.

Maritime League: Rhyah Stewart turned aside 26 shots to help the West Kent Steamers defeat the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 6-4. Tonight, the Crushers are in Truro to face off with the Bearcats at 7.

At the Monctonian Hockey Tournament on Friday: In the U15 division, the Wearwell Bombers had a pair of wins, first shutting out the Western Hurricanes 6-0, then defeating the Eastern Hitmen 6-1. Meanwhile, the Novas edged out the Wolverines 2-1. In the U16 division, the Cabot Highlanders got two wins – 3-1 over Kings HC and 5-3 over the Valley Wildcats. In the U18 division, the Weeks Majors outscored the Vert et Or 3-2, while the CB West Islanders beat the Western Kings 5-1. In action today, the Weeks Majors play the Tri Pen Osprey at 10:45 this morning, then the Islanders play the Fredericton Caps at 12:30, and the Bombers play the lowest remaining seed at 2. Playoffs begin at 4:15.

High School Boys: The Royals fell short against the North Nova Gryphons, losing 3-2. Scoring for the Royals were Charlie VandenHeuvel and Jessy Partridge. Scoring for the Gryphons was Joshua Anderson, and Liam Carter with 2. Tonight, the Northumberland Nighthawks host Tatamagouche at 6:30 in Westville.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects are at the Q-Plex to play the Fundy Thunder at 3:45.

Rural League: Outlaws 4 St Croix 3, Pleasantdale 7 Heatherton 2

Tonight, St. Mary’s Coyotes House League Hockey Presents Fill the Rink at St. Mary’s Recplex. The Pleasantdale Panthers faceoff with the St. Croix Angels at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Calgary Flames rookie Dustin Wolf has his first career N-H-L shutout. He made 29 saves in a 2-0 victory over Nashville. The Flames have earned points in five of their last six games. Columbus dumped Pittsburgh 6-2 and Washington beat Colorado 5-2. Vegas doubled Utah 4-2 and Anaheim got by Detroit 6-4.

David Bell is the new vice-president of baseball operations for the Toronto Blue Jays. He will also serve as assistant general manager. Bell spent the last six seasons as manager of the Cincinnati Reds before he was fired in September.

The Toronto Raptors’ losing skid is up to six games after a 99-95 loss to Detroit. Malik Beasley had 20 points for the Pistons, including seven in the fourth quarter. Toronto sits last in the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference standings.

The N-B-A is considering going to a tournament-style event for the all-star game. It’s similar to what has been used in the Rising Stars competition in recent years. This season’s all-star weekend will be held in San Francisco in February.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 2 Nashville 0

Columbus 6 Pittsburgh 2

Washington 5 Colorado 2

Vegas 4 Utah 2

Anaheim 6 Detroit 4

NBA

Detroit 99 Toronto 95

Miami 124 Indiana 111

Orlando 98 Philadelphia 86

Cleveland 144 Chicago 126

Atlanta 129 Washington 117

L.A. Lakers 120 San Antonio 115

New Orleans 101 Denver 94

New York 124 Brooklyn 122

Houston 125 L.A. Clippers 104

Oklahoma City 99 Phoenix 83

Golden State 123 Memphis 118

Minnesota 130 Sacramento 126 (OT)

Saturday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

NHL

St. Louis at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

U Sports Football – Semifinals

Laurier at Bishop’s, 12 p.m.

Laval at Regina, 3 p.m.